Fight Night Program – Week of Jan. 12-17

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Friday, Jan. 12 – Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

Yuko Kuroki vs. Eri Matsuda – women’s atomweight – 10 rounds

The whole card will be over by the time you read this, but that doesn’t mean you must (must must) look it up on YouTube as soon as it’s posted. If you’re a true women’s boxing fan, I know you will. Terrific lineup of some of the baddest lower-weight fighters out there.

Also on this card:

Mika Iwakawa vs. Sumire Yamanaka – women’s atomweight – 10 rounds

Mizuki Hiruta vs. Ji-Hyun Park – women’s junior bantamweight – 10 rounds

Riyuna Yoshikawa vs. Mayumi Nakano – women’s strawweight – 8 rounds

Friday, Jan. 12 – Live Casino, Philadelphia

Christian Carto vs. Ardin Diale – bantamweight – 8 rounds

Quadir Alright vs. Adam Kipenga – welterweight – 8 rounds

Atif Oberlton vs. Cleotis Pendarvis – light heavyweight – 8 rounds

Ibrahim Robinson vs. Renny Viamonte Mastrapa – welterweight – 6 rounds

Saturday, Jan. 13 – Centre Videotron, Quebec City, Canada

Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith – light heavyweight – 12 rounds

This one is as good as it gets. A clash between The Ring’s No. 2 and 3 light heavyweights for a chance to lure No.1 Dmitry Bivol to a fight for all the marbles in the future. Beterbiev is a knockout machine, and Smith is a former super middleweight Ring champ who is determined to make this his signature win. The stakes couldn’t be higher. Blink not!

Also on this card:

Jason Moloney vs. Saul Sanchez – bantamweight – 10 rounds

Christian Mbilli vs. Rohan Murdock – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Imam Khataev vs. Joaquin Murrieta Lucio – light heavyweight – 10 rounds

Elizabeth Espinoza vs. Leila Beaudoin – women’s junior lightweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+

Saturday, Jan. 13 – Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Moussa Gholam vs. Lunga Sitemela – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

The debut of a new promotional outfit called Rising Stars Arabia, committed to highlight Middle East and North African talents, will feature the once-beaten Gholam headlining a card that includes some of the most promising talents in the area. A good opportunity to check out new faces.

Also on this card:

Bader Samreen vs. Jeff Ofori – lightweight – 10 rounds

Fahad Al Bloushi vs. Milner Marcano – lightweight – 10 rounds

Mohammed Bekdash vs. Shaban Hamadi Jongo – cruiserweight – 8 rounds

Amer Kadhum Ghaneem vs. Bervely Garcia Gonzalez – light heavyweight – 8 rounds

Hisham Osama Majed Elsimreen vs. Rivo Kundimang – welterweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, Jan. 13 – Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany

Fabiana Bytyqi vs. Tina Rupprecht – women’s atomweight – 10 rounds

One of the dormant divisions in all of women’s boxing will have a very busy weekend, apparently. Adding to that card in Japan on Friday is this phenomenal clash between the unbeaten Bytyqi and the once-beaten Rupprecht for a title belt in boxing’s lowest possible division. Quite the treat for those who can see it live. I’m guessing ‘atomweight’ will be trending on YouTube on Monday.

Also on this card:

Ronny Gabel vs. Ilias Essaoudi – junior middleweight – 12 rounds

Ibrahim Guemues vs. Ibrahim Yildirimm – middleweight – 8rounds

Artur Reis vs. Robert Talarek – super middleweight – 6 rounds

Wednesday, Jan. 17 – Whitesands Events Center, Plant City, Fla.

Luis Feliciano vs. Mykquan Williams – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

The 2024 season opens with a bang for ProBoxTV after a terrific past year in which they featured tons of younger talents hungry for more exposure. This clash between two unbeaten up-and-coming talents should be a great start for a year in which Wednesday nights will hopefully have a lot of action to offer to hardcore boxing fans.

Also on this card:

Freudis Rojas vs. Cristian Baez – welterweight – 10 rounds

Jaycob Gomez Zayas vs. Ezequiel Borrero – junior lightweight – 8 rounds

Cristian Cangelosi vs. Nissan Anderson – middleweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: ProBoxTV

Check out our up-to-date streaming service and TV channel guide to gain more insight on the current boxing and combat sports broadcasting landscape, exclusive at The Ring magazine:

How to watch boxing in 2023 – By Diego Morilla

https://www.ringtv.com/article/how-to-watch-boxing-2023/

Diego M. Morilla writes for The Ring since 2013. He has also written for HBO.com, ESPN.com and many other magazines, websites, newspapers and outlets since 1993. He is a full member of the Boxing Writers Association of America and an elector for the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He has won two first-place awards in the BWAA’s annual writing contest, and he is the moderator of The Ring’s Women’s Ratings Panel. He served as copy editor for the second era of The Ring en Español (2018-2020) and is currently a writer and editor for RingTV.com.

Follow @MorillaBoxing