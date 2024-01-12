Fight Night Program – Week of Jan. 12-17
The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.
Here are this week’s most relevant fights:
Friday, Jan. 12 – Korakuen Hall, Tokyo
Yuko Kuroki vs. Eri Matsuda – women’s atomweight – 10 rounds
The whole card will be over by the time you read this, but that doesn’t mean you must (must must) look it up on YouTube as soon as it’s posted. If you’re a true women’s boxing fan, I know you will. Terrific lineup of some of the baddest lower-weight fighters out there.
Also on this card:
Mika Iwakawa vs. Sumire Yamanaka – women’s atomweight – 10 rounds
Mizuki Hiruta vs. Ji-Hyun Park – women’s junior bantamweight – 10 rounds
Riyuna Yoshikawa vs. Mayumi Nakano – women’s strawweight – 8 rounds
Friday, Jan. 12 – Live Casino, Philadelphia
Christian Carto vs. Ardin Diale – bantamweight – 8 rounds
Quadir Alright vs. Adam Kipenga – welterweight – 8 rounds
Atif Oberlton vs. Cleotis Pendarvis – light heavyweight – 8 rounds
Ibrahim Robinson vs. Renny Viamonte Mastrapa – welterweight – 6 rounds
Saturday, Jan. 13 – Centre Videotron, Quebec City, Canada
Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith – light heavyweight – 12 rounds
This one is as good as it gets. A clash between The Ring’s No. 2 and 3 light heavyweights for a chance to lure No.1 Dmitry Bivol to a fight for all the marbles in the future. Beterbiev is a knockout machine, and Smith is a former super middleweight Ring champ who is determined to make this his signature win. The stakes couldn’t be higher. Blink not!
Also on this card:
Jason Moloney vs. Saul Sanchez – bantamweight – 10 rounds
Christian Mbilli vs. Rohan Murdock – super middleweight – 10 rounds
Imam Khataev vs. Joaquin Murrieta Lucio – light heavyweight – 10 rounds
Elizabeth Espinoza vs. Leila Beaudoin – women’s junior lightweight – 8 rounds
Where to watch it: ESPN+
Saturday, Jan. 13 – Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Moussa Gholam vs. Lunga Sitemela – junior lightweight – 10 rounds
The debut of a new promotional outfit called Rising Stars Arabia, committed to highlight Middle East and North African talents, will feature the once-beaten Gholam headlining a card that includes some of the most promising talents in the area. A good opportunity to check out new faces.
Also on this card:
Bader Samreen vs. Jeff Ofori – lightweight – 10 rounds
Fahad Al Bloushi vs. Milner Marcano – lightweight – 10 rounds
Mohammed Bekdash vs. Shaban Hamadi Jongo – cruiserweight – 8 rounds
Amer Kadhum Ghaneem vs. Bervely Garcia Gonzalez – light heavyweight – 8 rounds
Hisham Osama Majed Elsimreen vs. Rivo Kundimang – welterweight – 6 rounds
Where to watch it: DAZN
Saturday, Jan. 13 – Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany
Fabiana Bytyqi vs. Tina Rupprecht – women’s atomweight – 10 rounds
One of the dormant divisions in all of women’s boxing will have a very busy weekend, apparently. Adding to that card in Japan on Friday is this phenomenal clash between the unbeaten Bytyqi and the once-beaten Rupprecht for a title belt in boxing’s lowest possible division. Quite the treat for those who can see it live. I’m guessing ‘atomweight’ will be trending on YouTube on Monday.
Also on this card:
Ronny Gabel vs. Ilias Essaoudi – junior middleweight – 12 rounds
Ibrahim Guemues vs. Ibrahim Yildirimm – middleweight – 8rounds
Artur Reis vs. Robert Talarek – super middleweight – 6 rounds
Wednesday, Jan. 17 – Whitesands Events Center, Plant City, Fla.
Luis Feliciano vs. Mykquan Williams – junior welterweight – 10 rounds
The 2024 season opens with a bang for ProBoxTV after a terrific past year in which they featured tons of younger talents hungry for more exposure. This clash between two unbeaten up-and-coming talents should be a great start for a year in which Wednesday nights will hopefully have a lot of action to offer to hardcore boxing fans.
Also on this card:
Freudis Rojas vs. Cristian Baez – welterweight – 10 rounds
Jaycob Gomez Zayas vs. Ezequiel Borrero – junior lightweight – 8 rounds
Cristian Cangelosi vs. Nissan Anderson – middleweight – 6 rounds
Where to watch it: ProBoxTV
