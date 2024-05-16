Fight Night Program – Week of May 16-22

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Thursday, May 16 – Montreal Casino, Montreal, Canada

Mazlum Akdeniz vs. Sebastian Aguirre – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Kim Clavel vs. Katherine Lindenmuth – junior flyweight – 10 rounds

Friday, May 17 – Hotel Elisee, Hamburg, Germany

Harry Scarff vs. Karen Chukhadzhian – welterweight – 12 rounds

Roberto Arriaza vs. Simon Zachenhuber – super middleweight – 8 rounds

Friday, May 17 – Nykoebing Falster Hallen, Nykoebing Falster, Denmark

Kem Ljungquist vs. Awadh Tamim – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Emil Kot vs. Andrei Sanjura – super middleweight – 6 rounds

Saturday, May 18 – Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk – heavyweight – 12 rounds

The first “undisputed” four-belt heavyweight bout in almost 20 years is upon us. Fury has been his usual volatile self but seems in much better shape. Usyk, inspired by his country’s troubles, may have the inspiration and the momentum to score the minor upset – and to etch his name in history as a two-division undisputed Ring champion.

Also on this card:

Jai Opetaia vs. Mairis Briedis – cruiserweight – 12 rounds

Joe Cordina vs. Anthony Cacace – junior lightweight – 12 rounds

Sergey Kovalev vs. Robin Safar – cruiserweight – 10 rounds

Mark Chamberlain vs. Joshua Wahab – lightweight – 10 rounds

Agit Kabayel vs. Frank Sanchez – heavyweight – 10 rounds

Moses Itauma vs. Ilja Mezencev – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN PPV, ESPN+ PPV

Saturday, May 18 – Pechanga Arena, San Diego

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Denys Berinchyk – lightweight – 12 rounds

Navarrete aims to make history by grabbing a belt in his fourth division, which would put him in an elite within the elite of Mexican boxing royalty. Berinchyk is more than able and ready to spoil his party, especially if it means giving his Ukranian brothers in arm a much-needed morale boost with his victory.

Also on this card:

Giovani Santillan vs. Brian Norman Jr. – welterweight – 12 rounds

Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Brandon Moore – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Charlie Sheehy vs. Manuel Jaimes – lightweight – 8 rounds

Alan Garcia vs. Wilfredo Flores – lightweight – 8 rounds

Emiliano Vargas vs. Angel Varela Urena – lightweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

Wednesday, May 22 – ProBoxTV Center, Plant City, Fla.

Batyrzhan Jukembayev vs. Ivan Redkach – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Jonhatan Cardoso vs. Adam Lopez – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Charles Harris Jr. vs. Kyle Erwin – junior welterweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: ProBox TV

