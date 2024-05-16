Fight Night Program – Week of May 16-22
The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.
Here are this week’s most relevant fights:
Thursday, May 16 – Montreal Casino, Montreal, Canada
Mazlum Akdeniz vs. Sebastian Aguirre – junior welterweight – 10 rounds
Kim Clavel vs. Katherine Lindenmuth – junior flyweight – 10 rounds
Friday, May 17 – Hotel Elisee, Hamburg, Germany
Harry Scarff vs. Karen Chukhadzhian – welterweight – 12 rounds
Roberto Arriaza vs. Simon Zachenhuber – super middleweight – 8 rounds
Friday, May 17 – Nykoebing Falster Hallen, Nykoebing Falster, Denmark
Kem Ljungquist vs. Awadh Tamim – heavyweight – 8 rounds
Emil Kot vs. Andrei Sanjura – super middleweight – 6 rounds
Saturday, May 18 – Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk – heavyweight – 12 rounds
The first “undisputed” four-belt heavyweight bout in almost 20 years is upon us. Fury has been his usual volatile self but seems in much better shape. Usyk, inspired by his country’s troubles, may have the inspiration and the momentum to score the minor upset – and to etch his name in history as a two-division undisputed Ring champion.
Also on this card:
Jai Opetaia vs. Mairis Briedis – cruiserweight – 12 rounds
Joe Cordina vs. Anthony Cacace – junior lightweight – 12 rounds
Sergey Kovalev vs. Robin Safar – cruiserweight – 10 rounds
Mark Chamberlain vs. Joshua Wahab – lightweight – 10 rounds
Agit Kabayel vs. Frank Sanchez – heavyweight – 10 rounds
Moses Itauma vs. Ilja Mezencev – heavyweight – 8 rounds
Where to watch it: DAZN PPV, ESPN+ PPV
Saturday, May 18 – Pechanga Arena, San Diego
Emanuel Navarrete vs. Denys Berinchyk – lightweight – 12 rounds
Navarrete aims to make history by grabbing a belt in his fourth division, which would put him in an elite within the elite of Mexican boxing royalty. Berinchyk is more than able and ready to spoil his party, especially if it means giving his Ukranian brothers in arm a much-needed morale boost with his victory.
Also on this card:
Giovani Santillan vs. Brian Norman Jr. – welterweight – 12 rounds
Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Brandon Moore – heavyweight – 8 rounds
Charlie Sheehy vs. Manuel Jaimes – lightweight – 8 rounds
Alan Garcia vs. Wilfredo Flores – lightweight – 8 rounds
Emiliano Vargas vs. Angel Varela Urena – lightweight – 6 rounds
Where to watch it: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
Wednesday, May 22 – ProBoxTV Center, Plant City, Fla.
Batyrzhan Jukembayev vs. Ivan Redkach – junior welterweight – 10 rounds
Jonhatan Cardoso vs. Adam Lopez – junior lightweight – 10 rounds
Charles Harris Jr. vs. Kyle Erwin – junior welterweight – 6 rounds
Where to watch it: ProBox TV
