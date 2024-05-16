Andrew Moloney walks back retirement talk, demands rematch with Pedro Guevara

Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Junior bantamweight contender Andrew Moloney has declared he wants to continue his boxing career following his hotly contested loss to Mexican veteran Pedro Guevara at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia last Sunday, local time.

Boxing on the undercard of the vacant IBF lightweight title fight between Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr, the 33-year-old Australian got off to a flyer in the first half of the fight before Guevara, 34, began to rally.

Moloney closed the show with a big 12th round but it proved too little, too late on the scorecards. Judge Samantha Bulner favored Moloney with a score of 116-113, while judges Humberto Olivares and Zanashir Taznaa both had the bout 115-113 for Guevara.

In the aftermath, Moloney said he was hanging up the gloves.

“I felt in total control. I did what I had to do in there tonight just to get through the rounds and win,” a dismayed Moloney (26-4, 16 knockouts) said in the ring.

“I don’t want to make excuses but I went into this fight with a torn bicep. I couldn’t throw that left hook unless I needed to – but I didn’t feel like I needed to throw it because I was in total control.

“I just want to say thank you to Top Rank, thank you for my team for everything you’ve done for me.

“But I’m done with this sport. That’s the last you’ll see of me.”

The Ring shifted Moloney down to number six in their 115-pound rankings following the loss and elevated Guevara (42-4-1, 22 KOs) to number five.

After four days of thought, Moloney had a change of heart.

In a statement on social media, he said: “Sunday was an emotional day and I needed time to reflect before saying anything further.

“I have watched the fight back and believe now, as I did on the night, that I 100% deserved to have my hand raised.

“Those who have followed my career and know me know that I’m not a bad sport or a sore loser.

“I let my emotions get the best of me and I certainly could have handled the situation better.

“However, that is easier said than done when I have given my all to this sport for over 20 years and so much is on the line.”

Moloney stressed that their is little money to be made boxing in the lighter weight classes and a loss like this can have a massive impact on future earnings.

“Most people don’t understand that the outcome of a fight like this is life-changing,” said Moloney, who was contesting for the vacant WBC interim belt.

“The financial difference is hundreds of thousands of dollars as a champion, compared to thousands of dollars without a belt.”

In a three-fight series with Joshua Franco in 2020-2021, Moloney went 0-2 with 1 no-contest in desperately close fights for the secondary WBA ‘regular’ title.

The no-contest result in their rematch still sticks in his craw after a phantom headbutt was ruled by referee Russell Mora to have caused the swelling to Franco’s eye that caused the fight to be stopped after two rounds.

Video footage shows a legal punch from Moloney doing the damage.

“Having been robbed of world title before – I’m still waiting to see that headbutt – my frustration boiled over,” Moloney said of his passion boiling over on the night.

“Congratulations to Pedro Guevara and his team. He is a true Mexican warrior and I respect him and what he has achieved during his career.

“A rematch with Guevara is the only way I can come to peace with this situation. In my mind, Guevara is holding onto my belt.

“In the ring, he said he would give me the rematch. My team also spoke with the WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman straight after the fight and he also said he would honor a rematch.”

If terms can be reached for a second go-round, it would likely take place six months down the track.

“I entered the ring with a torn biceps tendon and I will first need to have surgery to repair the injury,” Moloney said. “I will then start my recovery so that I can enter the rematch with two strong arms.

“Rest assured, I will win and become a two-time world champion.”