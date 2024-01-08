Luis Feliciano and Mykqwan Williams to clash in ProBox 2024 season opener

Luis Feliciano takes it to Genaro Gamez. Photo by Tom Hogan

Two unbeaten fighters in a compelling clash will headline the first ProBox TV card of 2024.

Junior welterweights Luis Feliciano and Mykqwan Williams will square off on January 17, ProBox TV’s Chris Glover confirmed to The Ring over the weekend. The 10-round bout will stream live on the ProBox TV YouTube page and application.

The winner will take a big step towards contender status in one of boxing’s most competitive divisions.

“This is a fight where the winner moves on to bigger and better,” Glover told The Ring. “Feliciano has the ability to knock you out. Williams has the ability to outbox you. This is an intriguing style matchup. I don’t see this fight going the distance.”

Feliciano (17-0, 8 KOs) last fought on April 1 in his hometown of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, defeating Clarence Booth by unanimous decision. In his previous fight in August of 2022, Feliciano overcame a knockdown in the opening round to score a hard-fought majority decision over Alejandro Frias Rodriguez.

The 30-year-old made his pro debut under the Golden Boy Promotions banner in February 2017. On his way to becoming a prospect, Feliciano defeated the likes of Miguel Canino Rodriguez and Genaro Gamez, both of whom were unbeaten entering their respective fights against Feliciano.

Feliciano also notched victories over once-beaten Jonathan Fortuna and fringe contender Herbert Acevedo.

Williams also squared off against Booth recently, dropping him once en route to a one-sided victory in November 2022. In his last bout on June 9, Williams fought to a majority decision draw against gatekeeper Paulo Cesar Galdino.

The 25-year-old Williams (19-0-2, 8 KOs), who resides in East Hartford, Connecticut, headlined a ShoBox telecast in January 2021, dropping Yeis Gabriel Solano once en route to a unanimous decision victory.

Another fight of note in Williams’ career was a majority decision draw against Tre’Sean Wiggins in October 2019.

Also on the ProBox TV card, welterweight prospect Freudis Rojas (12-0, 11 KOs) of Las Vegas, Nevada will square off against Venezuela’s Cristian Baez (19-3, 17 KOs) in a 10-round bout.

In a clash of unbeaten lightweight prospects, Roger Hilley (13-0, 8 KOs) of Chattanooga, Tennessee will face James Browning (9-0, 7 KOs) of Tempe, Arizona in an eight-round bout.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

