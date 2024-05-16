Giovani Santillan-Brian Norman Jr. Granted Approval For Interim WBO Welterweight Title

Giovani Santillan. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy

Giovani Santillan will get his shot at a secondary title, after all.

The Ring has confirmed that this weekend’s clash between Santillan and Brian Norman will come with the interim WBO welterweight belt at stake. A previously rejected request was reconsidered by the sanctioning body, given the unavailability of current champ Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford.

Santillan-Norman will take place this Saturday on ESPN from Pechanga Arena in San Diego. The bout serves in supporting capacity to the Emanuel Navarrete-Denis Berinchyk WBO lightweight title fight.

WBO Championship Committee chairman Luis Batista-Salas informed all parties via official letter obtained by The Ring. The ruling noted a prior decision made on April 27, denying the request. Interim titles are normally frowned upon by the WBO, who deemed the situation didn’t warrant approval at the time.

It was since confirmed that Crawford (40-0, 31 knockouts) will next challenge WBA 154-pound titlist Israil Madrimov on August 3 in Los Angeles. There are also extensive rumors of a superfight between Crawford, The Ring 147-pound champ and No. 2 pound-for-pound entrant, and undisputed Ring 168-pound king Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

The absence of any plans in Crawford’s immediate future to defend his welterweight crown was recognized by the WBO.

“On April 27, 2024, the WBO World Championship Committee issued a ruling denying the request for the

sanction approval,” Batista-Salas informed Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum. “However, WBO Welterweight “Super Champion” Terence Crawford has publicly announced that he will be moving to the Jr. Middleweight Division. [C]onfirmation of such was the public announcement of the Crawford/Madrimov WBO Interim Jr. Middleweight Championship bout scheduled for August 3, 2024, in Los Angeles, California.

“Moreover, Crawford has publicly express that after his Madrimov bout, he will be pursuing fighting Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. Therefore, considering Crawford’s present and future plans and the circumstances in the Welterweight division, it is appropriate to reconsider our position in the Welterweight category.”

San Diego’s Santillan (32-0, 17 KOs) is The Ring’s No. 4-rated welterweight and the WBO No. 1 contender. Atlanta’s Norman (25-0, 19 KOs), unranked by The Ring, is No. 10 in the most recent WBO ratings.

There is expectation that the winner will be elevated to full champion, though not before Madrimov-Crawford. The winner of Santillan-Norman can also anticipate a mandatory title defense in due course.

“[It] is important to note, that… Crawford holds “Super Champion” status (Not a title), which confers specific rights and privileges,” stated Batista-Salas. “[I]ncluding but not limited to receiving immediate mandatory challenger designation in a superior or lower weight division.

“Consequently, itis the Committee’s position to allow Crawford to enter the ring against Madrimov as WBO Welterweight Champion as a matter of deference and respect. Therefore, having this Committee reconvened and reconsidered the arguments submitted by Top Rank, Inc., as well as the circumstances present in the Welterweight division, and having examined our governing rules and regulations, it is in the best interests of boxing to authorize the interim championship between Santillan/Norman subject to specific provisions in the official sanction letter.”

Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

Follow @JakeNDaBox

SUBSCRIBE NOW (CLICK HERE - JUST $1.99 PER MONTH) TO READ THE LATEST ISSUE