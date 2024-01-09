Moussa Gholam takes on Lunga Sitemela in main event of Rising Stars Arabia card

Moussa Gholam - Photo by Diego Valenzuela - Gallego Promociones

Once-beaten Moussa Gholam will face Lunga Sitemela in the main event of Rising Stars Arabia (RSA) promotion dubbed “Rising Stars Arabia: The Revolution” at the Yas Links Golf Course in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Gholam, who has been a professional since April 2016, is understandably proud to headline the showpiece event.

“I believe that this is a significant opportunity for us to make our mark in Abu Dhabi on January 13th,” Gholam (20-1, 12 knockouts) told The Ring.

“Given my Arabian heritage, I am convinced that this new collaboration with Ahmed Seddiqi and Rising Stars Arabia could bring me important opportunities in the future. I aspire to become the face of boxing in the United Arab Emirates.”

The 28-year-old fighter welcomes the chance to test himself against the South African fighter.

“Facing Sitemela is a big step,” he said. “It will show I am ready for the big fights. I want to fight the best.”

Gholam had been due to face former world title challenger Matias Rueda in the inaugural show last September before injury curtailed those plans.

“When a fight falls through for any boxer, whether due to illness or injury, it is something hard,” he admitted. “It was hard for me since the opportunity presented itself to me and I had not been in a ring for quite some time and I didn’t know if I would get another chance [to fight in Abu Dhabi.

“But at that moment you have to think positively and have faith, keep working hard and wait for your moment. That is the true champion, who continues in the fight even in adversity.”

The Moroccan-born fighter took up boxing at 13 and then moved to Spain, where all but one of his fights to date have taken place.

“My initial exposure to the sport came through watching legends like Roy Jones, Muhammad Ali and Naseem Hamed,” he explained. “A close friend brought me to a boxing gym, and that marked the beginning of my training, my appreciation for the art of boxing, and a passion for the sport.

“While I did not engage in a substantial number of amateur fights, primarily due to a lack of complete focus, my commitment and dedication to boxing intensified when I transitioned to the professional realm under the guidance of my team, Gallego Prada.”

Gholam feels ready to move up in class and hopes to one day secure a world title shot of his own.

“I firmly believe that I can (do) great things in this weight class,” he said. “In my opinion, (WBC titleholder) O’Shaquie Foster is the division’s top fighter, but I also believe that I could have the potential to succeed against him. The top 10 in this category includes impressive names, but I am confident in my chances against any of them.”

AAM Seddiqi Sports Founder, Ahmed A. Seddiqi, who will promote the event, believes the RSA series will help to cultivate and develop boxing in the region. For that, it is extremely important to build local fighters, and Seddiqi has a long-term plan to do that in the coming years.

“I have previously promoted many events, then took a break to focus on management and now for our gym, Round 10 boxing club,” said Seddiqi. “(On the) 10th anniversary, I decided to showcase the talents of the region and our achievements in last decade.

“(In the) first year we had four shows and purely focused on fighters from the Middle East and North Africa countries which are 98 percent Arab. This is the first time it happens in boxing history for the region, and it will be a solid platform for the region and the world to see the talent we have got.

“A lot of big promotions are happening in our region like Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, and may be only one or two Arab fighters are in the undercard. It is disappointing for me to see that. This series will start pushing more fighters to be on big cards and the main goal is to make a superstar from the region and to start headlining main events in our region and in the world.”

Rising Stars Arabia plan to do four more shows this year after this one. The next is scheduled for March 2, other dates will follow in June, September and November.

Sitemela turned professional in 2016. He claimed national titles at lightweight and junior lightweight building his record to 13-0. He lost his unbeaten record when he travelled to Russia to face Muhammadkhuja Yaqubov (UD 10) in March 2021.

He re-established himself up at 130-pounds with two wins at home and is now ready to step up in class again.

This fight represents a huge opportunity for both fighters. However, while I suspect Gholam will have to be careful early on, ultimately he will score a win a 10-round unanimous decision.

Gholam-Sitemela, plus undercard bouts, will be broadcast on Abu Dhabi Sports TV at 8:00 p.m. local time and streamed on ESPN Knockout as well as DAZN at 11:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT.

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected].

