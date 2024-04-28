Jose Ramirez rocked early but pounds out unanimous decision over Rances Barthelemy

Jose Ramirez (left) and Rances Barthelemy weigh-in for their 12-round junior welterweight bout. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

FRESNO – Junior welterweight contender Jose Ramirez was able to weather and early rounds storm to come out victorious against fellow former world titleholder Rances Barthelemy.

The Ring’s No. 4-rated junior welterweight scored unanimous decision against Barthelemy, who held IBF titles at 130 and 135 pounds, on Saturday before a partisan crowd at the Save Mart Center in his hometown of Fresno, California.

Scores were 119-109, 119-109, and 118-110 for Ramirez (29-1, 18 KOs), who was a unified (WBC and WBO) titleholder at 140 pounds in 2019-2020.

From the opening bell, Ramirez walked down Barthelemy (30-3-1, 15 KOs), backing the Cuban veteran up against the ropes or into a corner, unleashing a series of left hooks and right hands to the body. Barthelemy took the punches well, then attempted to counter with his own hook or cross to Ramirez’s head.

Ramirez continued snapping or pawing a jab at Barthelemy early during the third round. Moments later, Barthlemey, from the southpaw stance, stunned Ramirez with a straight left hand to the head. Ramirez dropped to the canvas, but Barthelemy continued to hit Ramirez as Ramirez was on the canvas. Referee Jack Reiss ruled that Barthelemy shoved Ramirez down to the canvas. He would admonish Barthelemy, as Ramirez recovered in a corner from the illegal punches.

Later in the round, Barthelemy staggered Ramirez with a series of punches to the head. Ramirez backed into the ropes, but the bell sounded before Barthelemy could follow up.

Barthelemy again stunned Ramirez early in round four. Ramirez looked uneasy but landed a series of punches that forced Barthelemy to cover up and back up against the ropes.

The pace of the fight slowed during the middle rounds. Ramirez was methodical in setting up his punches, most of which were left hooks to the body, as he continued to back Barthelemy up against the ropes. Undaunted, and finding success from the southpaw stance, Barthelemy landed three consecutive left hands that snapped Ramirez’s head back in round six.

Ramirez attempted to set up traps, hoping to bait Barthelemy to open up so he could counter. The tactic worked on a few occasions, but Ramirez was not able to land anything flush to the head, particularly with the left hook. Barthelemy did continue to score with lead or counter straight left hands to Ramirez’s head, including twice in the eighth round.

During round nine, Ramirez committed to throwing more right crosses to the head or right hands to the body. The tactic did work as he found some openings through Barthelemy’s guard that landed.

Barthelemy’s punch output dropped considerably during rounds nine and 10. Ramirez continued stalking Barthelemy, looking to land one definitive punch. During the last 30 seconds of Round 11, Ramirez landed a series of punches that almost prompted referee Jack Reiss to step in, but the bell sounded to end the round.

Ramirez went on the attack during the opening moments of Round 12, but Barthelemy found success connecting left hands to the head of Ramirez. Both had their moments until the final bell sounded.

Ramirez last fought on March 25 of last year, also at the Save Mart Center, stopping Richard Commey in the 11th round. The win over Commey would be Ramirez’s last under the Top Rank banner. Ramirez, who is trained by Robert Garcia, has won his last three fights since losing to Josh Taylor in a unification fight for the undisputed championship in May 2021.

The 31-year-old Ramirez was reportedly offered a $2 million dollar payday by Top Rank late last year to face Ring Magazine junior welterweight champion and WBO world titleholder Teofimo Lopez, but reportedly declined the Top Rank offer.

Earlier this year, Golden Boy Promotions officially announced signing Ramirez to a promotional deal.

Barthelemy is originally from Havana, Cuba and now lives and trains in Las Vegas, Nevada. He had not fought since May 13, defeating once-beaten Omar Juarez by majority decision.

The 38-year-old has now lost two of his last three fights.

