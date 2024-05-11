Rafael Espinoza-Sergio Chirino WBO Title Fight Set, June 21 At Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Rafael Espinoza’s first title defense will come in an all-Mexico showdown.

Espinoza will defend his WBO featherweight title against countryman Sergio Chirino on June 21. The 12-round bout will headline a Top Rank-promoted ESPN+ card from the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas.

The show will include a pair of intriguing ten round bouts. Las Vegas-based contender Andres Cortes faces recent title challenger Abraham Nova in a junior lightweight affair. Troy Isley and Javier Martinez will meet in a battle of unbeaten middleweight prospects.

“From top to bottom, this is a truly great card that promises action, and we’re thrilled to be doing our first show at the beautiful Fontainebleau Las Vegas,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “Espinoza can be Mexico’s next great champion, but he has a tough assignment in Chirino.

“Andres Cortes and Abraham Nova is a great grudge match, and the winner will be in a great position to challenge for a world title.”

Guadalajara’s Espinoza (24-0, 20 knockouts), The Ring’s No. 6-rated featherweight, lifted the WBO title from Robeisy Ramirez last December 9.

The Fight of the Year contender saw Espinoza overcome a knockdown to floor the two-time Olympic Gold medalist and reigning titlist in the 12th and final round. It sealed the eventual upset win for Espinoza, who at 6’1” became the tallest world featherweight titleholder.

It was a huge step up in competition for the unbeaten 30-year-old, who rose to the occasion. There were brief talks of an immediate rematch but was decided that both would enter separate bouts beforehand.

“I’m excited to return to the ring,” said Espinoza, who fights in the U.S. for the fourth time. “I’m training very hard, like always. I know that I’ll be facing a Mexican compatriot who is coming to win. I will be ready to defend my title with a lot of grit and heart. And that’s what I’ll do in the ring, fight with a lot of heart and win my first title defense.”

Chirino (22-1, 13 KOs) stopped gatekeeper Dennis Contreras in the third round of his last fight on February 16. In his previous fight on November 11, he defeated Sebastian Tinoco Chavez by majority decision.

The 29-year-old from Santa Lucia del Camino hopes to become the first fighter from the state of Oaxaca to win a world title belt. He confidently believes his style is best suited to defeat Espinoza.

“We Mexicans are known for having a lot of heart,” said Chirino, who has won his last 13 fights since suffering his only loss at the hands of Mauricio Lara. “And whenever there are two of us in the ring, it’s a battle. I’m happy for the opportunity, but at the same time, I know I’ve earned it. I’m coming for that belt. I have a lot of experience. There will be a problem in the ring, and that problem is Espinoza. But I will solve that problem and take home the victory.”

Nova (23-2, 16 KOs), who is originally from Puerto Rico and now resides in Albany, New York, also fought on February 16, losing by split decision to WBC world junior lightweight titleholder O’Shaquie Foster. In his previous fight on July 28, Nova stopped former world titleholder Jonathan Romero in the third round.

The 30-year-old suffered his only other defeat at the hands of Robeisy Ramirez in June 2022.

Cortes (21-0, 12 KOs) also fought on February 16, stopping Bryan Chevalier in the fourth round. In his previous fight on July 28, the 26-year-old won by knockout over Xavier Martinez after round seven of a close fight.

The clash between Troy Isley (12-0, 5 KOs) of Alexandria, Virginia and Milwaukee’s Javier Martinez (10-0-1, 3 KOs) fought four times in the amateur ranks, each winning two fights.

Isley, who is trained by Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre, stopped Marcos Hernandez in the fourth round of his last fight on March 2. Martinez defeated Raul Salomon by unanimous decision on February 8.

Martinez is trained by Robert Garcia.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

