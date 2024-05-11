Denzel Bentley Floors Danny Dignum Three Times, Earns 2nd Round Stoppage

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Denzel Bentley met a must-win scenario with a statement-making performance.

The former title challenger rose to the occasion in a second-round stoppage of Danny Dignum. Bentley scored three knockdowns to end the all-UK middleweight clash at 2:53 of round two Saturday evening at York Hall in Bethnal Green, London, UK.

Both fighters entered the fight best known for their separate losing performances to Janibek Alimkhanuly. Bentley dropped a competitive decision to The Ring’s No. 1-rated middleweight in their Nov. 2022 WBO middleweight title fight. Dignum was battered inside of two rounds just six months prior.

Dignum won his next two starts preceding Saturday’s bout, though versus middling opposition. Bentley aimed to rebound from a disappointing defeat to countryman Nathan Heaney last November.

In the end, it was Bentley who rose to the occasion. The 29-year-old from Wandsworth, London was effective both to the body and upstairs while Dignum was never able to get into a rhyhm.

Bentley scored two body shot knockdowns mere seconds apart midway through round two. Dignum dropped and winced in pain from the first body shot but was able to beat the count. Bentley repeated the sequence, though Dignum rose to his feet inside the mandatory eight-count issued by referee John Latham.

A right hand by Bentley landed flush and cut Dignum over his left eye as he hit the deck for a third time. Another count was issued but interrupted as it was determined that Dignum (16-2-1, 9 knockouts) was unfit to continue.

Bentley advanced to 19-3-1 (16 KOs). His past three wins have all ended inside of four rounds.

The bout aired live on TNT Sport in the U.K.

Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

Follow @JakeNDaBox

SUBSCRIBE NOW (CLICK HERE - JUST $1.99 PER MONTH) TO READ THE LATEST ISSUE