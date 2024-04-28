Vergil Ortiz Jr. scores first round KO of Thomas Dulorme, clears way for Tim Tszyu showdown

Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

FRESNO – Vergil Ortiz Jr. has cleared the way for a showdown with Tim Tszyu.

The unbeaten junior middleweight scored a vicious, one-punch knockout win over Thomas Dulorme Saturday night before a partisan crowd at the Save Mart Center.

Ortiz improved to 21-0, 21 knockouts and is slated to face former WBO world junior middleweight titleholder Tim Tszyu on August 3 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on the Riyadh Season undercard.

Both Ortiz and Dulorme had their moments during the first half of the opening round, but Ortiz did land the more-effective punches.

Later in the round, Ortiz landed a well-placed left hook to the body that dropped Dulorme to the canvas. Dulorme writhed in pain on the canvas as referee Thomas Taylor counted him out at 2:39.

“I’m more than just power,” said Ortiz after the fight when asked about the knockout win and how he was able to set it up. “I can’t explain it in words. I knew it was over (when I landed the punch).”

The 26-year-old Ortiz, who resides in Grand Prairie, Texas, previously fought on January 6, scoring a first round knockout win over Fredrick Lawson. The win over Lawson was Ortiz’s first fight since a knockout win over Michael McKinson in August 2022, which would be his final bout as a welterweight.

Ortiz dealt with health issues before and after the win over McKinson, including COVID and rhabdomyolysis, which delayed or canceled fights, including against Eimantas Stanionis. According to the Centers for Disease Control, rhabdomyolysis is a rare muscle injury when damaged muscle tissue releases its proteins and electrolytes into the blood, which can damage the heart and kidneys.

Now that the win over Dulorme is behind him, Ortiz can focus his attention on Tszyu, who lost by decision to Sebastian Fundora on March 30. Tszyu had to deal with a nasty cut on his forehead, where blood oozed into his eyes.

Ortiz, who is back to working with trainer Robert Garcia, had a message for Tszyu.

“I’m ready for you,” said Ortiz. “I just want to fight the best.”

Dulorme, who resides in Carolina, Puerto Rico, falls to 26-7-1, 17 KOs. Dulorme has now lost four of his last five bouts.

The 34-year-old Dulorme challenged then-WBO world junior welterweight titleholder Terence Crawford in April 2015, losing by knockout in round six.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

