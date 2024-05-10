Fight Night Program – Week of May 10-15

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Friday, May 10 – Midas Hotel and Casino, Manila, Philippines

Marlon Tapales vs. Nattapong Jankaew – junior featherweight – 10 rounds

Reymart Gaballo vs. Kenbun Torres – bantamweight – 10 rounds

Friday, May 10 – Seneca Niagara Casino, Niagara Falls, N.Y.

Arnold Gonzalez vs. Esneiker Correa – welterweight – 10 rounds

Mikiah Kreps vs. Melissa Parker – women’s junior featherweight – 8 rounds

Alexander Castellano vs. Miguel Carrizo – junior featherweight – 8 rounds

Gerffred Ngayot vs. Luis Perez Salas – lightweight – 6 rounds

Saturday, May 11 – RAC Arena, Perth, Australia

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr. – lightweight – 12 rounds

Kambosos will need all the inspiration he could get from his countrymen in this tall order of a fight against one of the finest technicians in boxing history. Lomachenko’s age is another minor advantage for Kambosos in a fight that won’t have of those going for him.

What to expect in this fight: Expect Kambosos to go for the only viable option for him, which is to turn this into a brawl. Good luck with that, sir, but smart money says Loma takes this one in another pure boxing masterclass.

Andrew Moloney vs. Pedro Guevara – junior bantamweight – 12 rounds

Nina Hughes vs. Cherneka Johnson – women’s bantamweight – 10 rounds

Imam Khataev vs. Ricards Bolotniks – light heavyweight – 10 rounds

Joe Goodall vs. Faiga Opelu – heavyweight – 10 rounds

Hemi Ahio vs. Lucas Browne – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

Saturday, May 11 – Cardiff Intl. Arena, Cardiff, Wales

Jessica McCaskill vs. Lauren Price – women’s welterweight – 10 rounds

McCaskill was expected to become a top-three pound-for-pound talent but her career slipped a little bit, and she will need to summon all her talents for this one. Price was a stellar amateur and has become one of boxing’s hottest prospects. It’s put-up-or-shut-up time for both of them in this ultimate crossroads bout.

What to expect in this fight: Tough out for CasKilla in this one. Price will make her pay dearly for any mistakes she could make, and a win by the British blonde will only be considered a minor upset if it happens.

Rhys Edwards vs. Thomas Patrick Ward – featherweight – 10 rounds

Mark Jeffers vs. Darren Johnstone – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Hughie Fury vs. Patrick Korte – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Kane Shepherd vs. Ishmael Ellis – junior lightweight – 6 rounds

Kyran Jones vs. Lewis Howells – super middleweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: Peacock

Saturday, May 11 – Palenque de la Feria Aguascalientes, Mexico

Eduardo Hernandez vs. Daniel Lugo – junior lightweight – 12 rounds

Erika Cruz vs. Nazarena Romero – women’s junior featherweight – 10 rounds

Randy Leon vs. Misael Cabrera – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Criztec Bazaldua vs. Luis Fernando Ruiz – lightweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, May 11 – York Hall, London

Denzel Bentley vs. Danny Dignum – middleweight – 12 rounds

Francesco Grandelli vs. Nathaniel Collins – featherweight – 12 rounds

Ryan Garner vs. Liam Dillon – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Oronzo Birardi vs. Milans Volkovs – cruiserweight – 8 rounds

Saturday, May 11: Huntington, N.Y.

Junior Younan vs. Ricardo Luna – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Ryan O’Rourke vs. Michael Bulik – junior welterweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: StarBoxing.tv StarBoxing.tv

Saturday, May 11 – Tropicana, Atlantic City, N.J.

John Leonardo vs. Frank Gonzalez – junior featherweight – 8 rounds

Avious Griffin vs. Lesther Espino – welterweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: BoxingInsider.com

Saturday, May 11 – Paradise City, Incheon, South Korea

Kazuto Takesako vs. Tej Pratap Singh – middleweight – 12 rounds

Hiroto Kyoguchi vs. Vince Paras – flyweight – 10 rounds

Masataka Taniguchi vs. Jaysever Abcede – junior flyweight – 8 rounds

Shion Torii vs. Hyun Mo Yang – junior featherweight – 6 rounds

Saturday, May 11 – Ellesmere Port, England

Paul Butler vs. Norbelto Jimenez – bantamweight – 12 rounds

Check out our up-to-date streaming service and TV channel guide to gain more insight on the current boxing and combat sports broadcasting landscape, exclusive at The Ring magazine:

How to watch boxing in 2023 – By Diego Morilla

Diego M. Morilla writes for The Ring since 2013. He has also written for HBO.com, ESPN.com and many other magazines, websites, newspapers and outlets since 1993. He is a full member of the Boxing Writers Association of America and an elector for the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He has won two first-place awards in the BWAA’s annual writing contest, and he is the moderator of The Ring’s Women’s Ratings Panel. He served as copy editor for the second era of The Ring en Español (2018-2020) and is currently a writer and editor for RingTV.com.

Follow @MorillaBoxing