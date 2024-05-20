Russell-Puello and Adames-Gausha slated for Davis-Martin undercard on June 15

A pair of title showdowns will round out the PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video co-headlined by separate showdowns featuring popular champions Gervonta Davis and David Benavídez taking place Saturday, June 15 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. A four-bout pay-per-view lineup will highlight the historic 100th championship fight night at the popular sports and entertainment venue.

Undefeated contender Gary Antuanne Russell will take on unbeaten former world champion Alberto Puello, while WBC middleweight titlist Carlos Adames battles veteran contender and U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha in the pay-per-view opener at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Headlining the show is the undefeated three-division champion Davis defending his WBA lightweight titlist against unbeaten contender Frank Martin, while Benavídez is set to make his 175-pound debut against former light heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk.

The event is promoted by GTD Promotions, Sampson Boxing, TGB Promotions and Man Down Promotions.

Fighting out of his native Capitol Heights, Md., Russell (17-0, 17 KOs) will carry on the legacy left by his late father Gary Sr. A member of one of the sport’s preeminent fighting families, Russell trains alongside his older brothers, former WBC champ Gary Jr. and bantamweight contender Gary Antonio. The 27-year-old has yet to allow an opponent to make it to the final bell since turning pro in 2017 following his run representing the U.S. at the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics. Russell defeated his most accomplished foes to date in 2022, stopping former champion Viktor Postol in February before a TKO win against former two-division champion Rances Barthelemy in July. Most recently, he blasted out the previously undefeated Kent Cruz in one round last August.

“Being at the top is only meant for one person, but the journey is always meant to have an audience,” said Russell. “Make sure you watch this pay-per-view on June 15, because everyone knows what I bring when fight night comes.”

Puello (22-0, 10 KOs) returned to action last December, his first bout since winning his world title, as he scored a unanimous decision victory over the previously unbeaten Ector Madera. Puello captured the WBA junior welterweight belt with a victory over Batyr Akhmedov in August of 2022. A native of San Juan de la Maguana, Dominican Republic, Puello now resides and trains in Las Vegas. Puello first shot up the rankings in July 2019, when he bested the previously unbeaten Jonathan Alonso via unanimous decision to capture an interim title. The 29-year-old also owns a unanimous decision triumph over VeShawn Owens in his U.S. debut that came in July 2021.

“It’s a great honor to be fighting on this platform on June 15,” said Puello. “I’ve been waiting patiently for a fight like this and now is the time to show the world that I’m worthy of the opportunity. Gary Antuanne Russell is exactly the type of opponent I want right now, because I know what a victory will do for my career. There’s a belt on the line and I’m coming to win it by any means necessary.”

Adames (23-1, 18 KOs) has become a force in the middleweight division as he looks to establish himself as number one in the historic weight class. The 30-year-old’s last outing saw him earn a ninth-round TKO of former unified world champion Julian Williams in their June 2023 clash. Prior to that triumph, Adames bested top contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko in December 2021 and followed that up by knocking out Juan Macias Montiel in the third round in October 2022. Adames was born in Comendador, Dominican Republic, lives in Washington Heights, New York and trains in Las Vegas. He established himself as a contender with a slew of victories over the likes of former champion Carlos Molina, Frank Galarza, Joshua Conley and Alejandro Barrera, with his only defeat coming by narrow decision in a 154-pound title fight against Patrick Teixeira in 2019.

“I’m very excited to be back fighting in Las Vegas on a mega fight card, especially making the first defense of my WBC belt,” said Adames. “Terrell Gausha has a lot of experience fighting at the top level in the pros and in the amateurs. I know this is a tough fight and that makes me focus even more in training. Right now my mind is right, my body feels great and I’m going to be able to put on a spectacular performance for everybody watching on June 15. I’m going to defend my title with everything I’ve got.”

A member of the 2012 U.S. Olympic team, Gausha (25-3-1, 12 KOs) was born in Cleveland, Ohio but now fights out of Encino, Calif. and is trained by the renowned Manny Robles. He enters this fight having won his last two bouts as he knocked out Brandyn Lynch in March of last year before winning a decision over KeAndrae Leatherwood in September. Gausha has faced top competition throughout his career, having fought former champion Austin Trout to a draw in 2019 in addition to decision losses against former champions Erislandy Lara and Tim Tszyu and top contender Erickson Lubin.

“I’ve been training since way before this fight was signed and I’m feeling ready for the challenge,” said Gausha. “Adames is a good fighter, but so am I. I’m confident that I’m gonna come out on top on June 15. My experience and my skill set are gonna be huge factors that help me get this victory.”

A press release by Premier Boxing Champions was used in this article.