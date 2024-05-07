Andrew Moloney ‘grateful’ and ‘excited’ to face late-sub Pedro Guevara

Andrew Moloney. Photo by Top Rank

Long-time junior bantamweight contender Andrew Moloney was preparing for one seasoned Mexican veteran but will instead face another on the undercard of George Kambosos-Vasiliy Lomachenko at the RAC Arena, Perth, Australia, on Saturday (Sunday in Australia).

Moloney, rated at No. 4 by The Ring at junior bantamweight, had been tabbed to face Carlos Cuadras, but when the Mexican injured his Achilles tendon, in jumped Pedro Guevara.

“I’m extremely excited for this fight,” Moloney (26-3, 16 knockouts) told The Ring. “Pedro Guevara is a former [WBC junior flyweight] world champion who has only lost to the very best.

“I’m grateful to be fighting for the WBC interim world title and I’m very motivated knowing that a win in the fight opens up the doors to some huge fights for me.”

As well as having home advantage, the 33-year-old will also appear on the undercard of countryman Kambosos Jr. as he takes on the always difficult Lomachenko.

“I’m pumped to be fighting on such a huge card and a part of a massive event here in Australia,” he said proudly. “A lot of people will be tuning into this fight from all over the world and this is a great opportunity for me to show that I belong at the top of this division.”

A year ago, Moloney suffered the ignominy of being brutally stopped by rising star Junto Nakatani, in what was ultimately named The Ring Magazine’s Knockout of the Year.

Moloney took some time off and returned with a solid 10-round unanimous decision over Judy Flores in December. That set the stage for this opportunity.

“It was extremely important,” he said of the Flores triumph. “I needed to get back in the ring and move forward in my career, so I could put that loss behind me. I’m really happy that now, less the 12 months after that loss I’m already fighting for an Interim world title.”

Previously, Moloney engaged in a three-fight series with Joshua Franco.

While now in his 30s, he is just as motivated as ever.

“I will not be satisfied with my career if I don’t at least win (a proper) world title,” he said. “The dream has always been for me and Jason to be world champions at the same time and that is what we are chasing.”

The brothers are very close but due to their respective fights taking place 6 days apart in different countries, Andrew hasn’t been able to be in Japan to support his sibling.

“It will be difficult,” he admitted. “This will be the first time I will not be there for Jason’s fight as a professional but I need to focus on my fight. On May 12 we can celebrate two great victories together.” [Editors Note: This interview took place before Jason lost his WBO title to Yoshiki Takei on Monday]

Long-time manager, Tony Tolj, knows the importance of this fight and a victory will put his fighter in line for more significant fighters in the future.

“I’m excited for this fight for Andrew, Guevara is a well respected former world champion and for Andrew’s whose career we just want to fight the best and that’s what excites us all and motivates us,” said Tolj. “May 12 can’t come soon enough.”

Guevara (41-4-1, 22 KOs), rated at No. 9 by The Ring at junior bantamweight, has been a professional since 2008. The Mazatlan-native went 18-0-1 before he lost to John Riel Casimero (SD 12) in an IBF 108-pound title shot.

The now 34-year-old rebounded and claimed the WBC title by stopping Akira Yaegashi (KO 7). He successfully made two defenses before being outhustled by Yu Kimura (SD 12). Four wins helped earn him a shot at Kenshiro Teraji, who had since won the WBC title but the Japanese standout was able to edge past Guevara by 12-round majority decision. The Mexican moved up in weight and reeled off 10 wins before narrowly losing to Carlos Cuadras (SD 12) last November. He has since got back in the win column.

Kambosos-Lomachenko, plus undercard bouts, will be broadcast on ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected].

