Oleksandr Usyk outpoints Tyson Fury in a classic, wins undisputed heavyweight championship

The tears flowed down Oleksandr Usyk’s face upon hearing the announcement of his crowning achievement. The 37-year-old Ukrainian southpaw did what many thought was impossible during his days as king of the cruiserweight division when he beat Tyson Fury by split decision on Saturday at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The thrilling victory, perhaps clinched by a technical knockdown scored in Round 9, made Usyk the first undisputed heavyweight champion of this century and of the four-belt era. Lennox Lewis, crowned by his rematch victory over Evander Holyfield in 1999, was the last undisputed heavyweight champ.

Usyk (22-0, 14 knockouts) entered the ring with the Ring Magazine, WBA, IBF and WBO belts and left with Fury’s WBC title when judges Manuel Oliver Palermo (115-112) and Mike Fitzgerald (114-113) scored in his favor, against judge Craig Metcalfe’s 114-113 score for Fury.

Usyk, weighing a career-high 223½ pounds, landed a total of 170 (70 body shots)/407 for 41.8%, to Fury’s 157 (46)/496 for 31.7%. Usyk’s 170 connects were the most by a Fury opponent since his fight against Otto Walli on September 14, 2019 (127).

Despite the near-disastrous ninth round, Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) still felt he won.

“I believe he won a few of the rounds. I thought I won a majority of them, and I believe it was a — what can you do — these are the decisions in boxing,” Fury said. “We both put on a good fight, the best we could do. And, you know, his country is at war, so people are siding with the country at war. But, make no mistake, I won that fight, in my opinion, and I’ll be back! I got a rematch clause.

“We go back, have a little rest up, spend some time with our families, and get it back on in October.”

In the opening minutes, the two pawed at each other, but Fury was using his size to poke at Usyk. Fury was landing the jab, and Usyk did not land anything substantial until landing a looping left with 14 seconds remaining in the round. Fury did more playing than fighting. He toyed in the corner with 55 seconds left in the round and made faces the times Usyk connected.

Picking up where he left off in the first, Usyk started the second round by popping Fury with a quick combination. Usyk was smart. He stayed compact and worked well using different levels.

With 36 seconds left in the second, Usyk hit Fury with a combination against the ropes, in response to Fury landing a right to the body about 20 seconds earlier.

But through two, Usyk made a strong case for himself in creating an early lead.

Usyk started the third landing a couple of body shots. Usyk was more aggressive in the third. He closed the distance with the larger Fury, wading in with his high guard. With 1:17, Usyk landed a left to Fury’s face. With 55 seconds left, Hill connected with a right uppercut to the body. With 26 seconds left, Fury hit Usyk with a right to the face moving backwards.

The third may have been Fury’s best, to that point.

Fury connected on a right and left to Usyk’s body in the first 10 seconds of the fourth. With 1:48, Fury landed a left on Usyk that seemed to cause the Ukrainian to lose his balance, when his back left foot slipped. With 1:06, Fury landed a right uppercut, and it appeared the large Brit was finding a rhythm.

Fury began establishing his long jab and using a right uppercut each time Usyk neared. Fury had opened a small cut on Usyk’s right eyebrow.

With 2:17 left in the fifth, Usyk nailed Fury with a stabbing left to the right kidney. With 1:23, Fury hit Usyk with a low blow, a right below the belt. Fury, focusing almost entirely on the body, was finding it easier to hit the elusive Usyk. It was another solid round for Fury.

After five, it looked as if Fury was taking control of the fight.

With 1:27 left in the sixth, Fury nailed Usyk with a right to the body, then rattled Usyk seconds later with a right uppercut, causing the southpaw to backpedal. After six, it looked like Fury had won the last four rounds.

In the first 30 seconds of the seventh, Fury landed yet another right uppercut. Usyk was clearly slowing down. About a minute later, Fury caught Usyk nearing with another right uppercut. With 12 seconds left, Usyk finished strong, hitting Fury with a left to the face, though it may have been a case of being too late, after Fury did most of the work in the round.

Maybe sensing the fight slipping from him, Usyk moved with more alacrity in the eighth. He came out at Fury with a straight left, and started changing his levels again, working off his toes. Usyk plowed a straight left into Fury’s chest with around 45 seconds remaining in the round. Usyk may have broken Fury’s nose in the eighth, which was Usyk’s best round since the second.

Fury returned to his corner with blood over his face and mouse building under his right eye.

With 1:24 left in the ninth, Usyk hit Fury with a substantial left across the face. With 29 seconds left, Usyk rocked Fury with a left to the jaw, putting Fury in serious jeopardy of being stopped. Fury was literally out on his feet, wobbling around the ring, bouncing off the ropes.

Referee Mark Nelson finally ruled a technical knockdown (due to the ropes and ring corner being the only things holding him upright), when the bell sounded to fortunately end the round for Fury.

Throughout the 10th, Usyk stalked Fury, who managed the survive the round.

In the 11th, Usyk was the aggressor. Fury was backing up when he landed a right to the body with 53 seconds left in the round. Usyk popped Fury with a left to close the round. Fury hit Usyk with the right to the body, but it was Usyk who did most of the work over the three minutes.

With 2:30 left in the 12th, Usyk connected on a couple of shots, while Fury fought back. With 1:05, Usyk caught Fury with a right, and Fury caught Usyk with a right. The two ended it exhausted, embracing. As the final bell sounded, Fury planted a kiss of Fury’s forehead.

Usyk fell to his knees and looked to the heavens.

“It is a great time, a great day,” Usyk said.

Joseph Santoliquito is an award-winning sportswriter who has been working for Ring Magazine/RingTV.com since October 1997 and is the president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

Follow @JSantoliquito

SUBSCRIBE NOW (CLICK HERE - JUST $1.99 PER MONTH) TO READ THE LATEST ISSUE