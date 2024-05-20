Bader Al-Dherat set to headline Rising Stars event against Orlando Mosquera in Saudi Arabia

Bader Al-Dherat - Photo by Seddiqi Boxing

Rising lightweight prospect Bader Al-Dherat will face Orlando Mosquera on the Rising Stars 4 event in a scheduled 10-round contest at Space 42 Arena Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Al-Dherat welcomes the opportunity to face the tricky Panamanian and doesn’t expect any undue problems in their fight.

“I’m very excited to headline RSA 4 because it gives me the opportunity to showcase my skill and hard work,” Al Dherat (10-0, 8 knockouts) told The Ring.

“Mosquera is a good boxer, I don’t take that away from him but he has never been in the ring with someone like me. There’s no threat that he possesses but I don’t underestimate anyone.”

Part of the idea behind Rising Stars of Arabia is that it helps cultivate and nurture local talent. However, the region has also brought several high profile events to their country in recent times to supplant their growing interest.

Al-Dherat appeared on the undercard of Jake Paul-Tommy Fury and Oleksandr Usyk-Anthony Joshua 2.

“The experience was unbelievable,” he said. “I can’t describe it but I felt a feeling like never before fighting in front of thousands of people and then put on a beautiful performance. It just gave me another reason why I belong here inside the squared circle.”

The 23-year-old took up boxing in 2012 because of his brother and stuck with the sport.

Although Jordan isn’t a noted boxing hotbed, Al-Dherat found opportunities during his amateur career and represented his country at the 2018 World Youth Championships in Hungary and only losing at the semi-final stage to the eventual gold medalist from Cuba.

“I always had the motto: “Never give up on your dreams” I had a lot of ups and downs but Allah was and still is with me he guided me,” he said. “I managed to make history for my country in the Youth World Championships and I’m continuing making history!

Al-Dherat isn’t looking too far into the future but has big plans.

“My goal is to finish Orlando Mosquera because he’s standing in front of my way,” he explained. “After that move to the next I don’t want to spoil any more details about my future but you will see me around, insh’ Allah!”

AAM Seddiqi Sports Founder, Ahmed A. Seddiqi, who will promote the event, said that “I am looking forward to seeing Bader perform on Saturday. He has improved with each fight and I believe he will be a big part in what we are doing in the region. He is definitely one to keep an eye on.”

Mosquera (13-2-1, 2 KOs) turned professional in 2016. The 25-year-old southpaw suffered his first defeat against top prospect Jose Nuñez (MD 6) in his fifth fight. A few fights later he fought John Valencia to a sixth round technical draw when they fought for the Panamanian national title.

Seven wins followed, two of those coming against previously unbeaten opponents before he was stopped by Juan Carrasco (KO 7). However, he has since got back to winning ways.

Rising Stars Arabia 4 (RSA4) card will be streamed live, starting at 8 pm UAEST, on DAZN and ESPN Knockout.

