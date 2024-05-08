Fight Picks: George Kambosos Jr. vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko

Lomachenko vs Kambosos

Former lightweight titleholders George Kambosos and Vasiliy Lomachenko will for the vacant IBF title at the RAC Arena, Perth, Australia, on Saturday (Sunday in Australia)

The match up will have huge ramifications for both men and will be broadcast on ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Lomachenko, rated at No. 1 by The Ring at lightweight, was one of the most decorated amateurs ever, claiming Olympic gold medals at London 2012 and Rio 2016. An early setback to Orlando Salido (SD 12), in his second professional outing, was followed by a rapid ascent. Loma claimed the vacant WBO featherweight title at the expense of Gary Russell Jr. (MD 12) and he has won further titles at 130 and 135.

The supremely gifted Ukrainian southpaw owns solid victories over Roman Martinez (KO 5), Nicholas Walters (RTD 7), Guillermo Rigondeaux (RTD 6) and Jorge Linares (TKO 10). He lost to Teofimo Lopez (UD 12) but has bounced back with comprehensive wins over Masayoshi Nakatani (TKO 9) and Richard Commey (UD 12). In the eyes of most he did enough to beat then undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney (UD 12) but the three people whose opinion mattered most saw the American as the winner.

Kambosos, , rated at No. 7 by The Ring at lightweight, worked his way up the local scene collecting a slew of regional titles along the way. He fought a couple of times in America but didn’t catch the eye. His big break came when he traveled to the UK to edge past Lee Selby (SD 12) in an IBF title eliminator. That earned him a shot at Ring lightweight champion and IBF/WBA/WBO titlist Teofimo Lopez. As a huge underdog, he remained calm and composed to upset the gifted American by 12-round split decision.

However, the popular Australian was comprehensively outboxed and lost his titles to Haney (UD 12) and then was widely beaten in a rematch (UD 12). After time off he resurfaced and narrowly beat Maxi Hughes (MD 12).

Kambosos (21-2, 10 knockouts) can’t match Lomachenko for skill, so his best chance is to turn it into a brawl. Can he do that? It’s been a year since the 36-year-old Lomachenko (17-3, 11 KOs) last fought. Will age and/or ring rust play a part? Kambosos lost two fights to Haney in front of his own fans, and this is his chance at redemption. Will that level the playing field and buoy him to success? Meanwhile, Lomachenko will have had time to acclimate and to Australia, but being there will take him out of his comfort zone. May that have an affect on him?

Online gambling group William Hill lists Lomachenko as a 1/8 (-800) favorite, while Kambosos Jr. is priced at 9/2 (+450); the draw is 20/1 (+2000).

Here’s how the experts see it:

THE RING

ANSON WAINWRIGHT: LOMACHENKO UD

“To me this boils down to what does Lomachenko have left after a glittering amateur and professional career. If he is close to his best, he schools Kambosos. If not, Kambosos is more than capable of giving the Ukrainian great lots of trouble. I think this will be somewhere in between with Lomachenko a step ahead and dealing with Kambosos to win a 12-round unanimous decision.”

LEE GROVES: LOMACHENKO UD

“Critics can rightly say that Kambosos hasn’t been the same since his upset win over Teofimo Lopez and many thought Maxi Hughes had done enough to defeat him in his most recent appearance. In fact, Kambosos’ last lights-out performance was a sixth-round TKO against Richard Pena in his ancestral home of Athens, Greece in June 2019, nearly five years ago. If he beats Lomachenko in emphatic fashion before his home fans in Australia, he will fend off those who label him a “one-hit wonder.” As for Lomachenko, he’s a shoo-in future Hall of Famer, but the big questions surrounding him are age, inactivity and attrition. He hasn’t fought in nearly a year, and, at 36, he is in the sunset of a magnificent career, but I believe he can still summon enough echoes of his past to score a unanimous decision victory.”

DIEGO MORILLA: LOMACHENKO UD

“Kambosos has already shown he’s capable of defying and beating the odds, but this is different. Lomachenko is a bit past his prime already, but he’s still crafty and savvy enough to deal with the Kambosos of the world. The question is how much longer he’ll be able to do so, but this time he’ll certainly be able to do it.”

MARTY MULCAHEY: LOMACHENKO UD

“A part of this comes down to whether I trust a quickly aging 36-year-old Vasyl Lomachenko or a battle worn 30-year-old George Kambosos? When in doubt go with the man with a wider array of weapons to work with, and that for me is Lomachenko. I don’t believe Kambosos has the legs to pin down or trap the still crafty and imminently better boxer in Lomachenko. For one punch Lomachenko remains quicker, and that ability is maximized by Kambosos inherent lack of defense. I see this as a runaway victory for Lomachenko, who even if tagged by Kambosos on occasion has the chin and recouperation capability to get out of trouble. Maybe Kambosos wins two rounds? I know this looks somewhat insulting to Kambosos, but believe me this is more about my appreciation for the Hall of Fame capabilities of Lomachenko.”

RON BORGES: LOMACHENKO UD

“Kambosos is as tough as 20 miles of detours but toughness alone won’t get it done against a skillful fighter as Lomachenko. Maybe Loma is starting to slip a bit but he won’t slip far enough for Kambosos to beat him. Loma by clear decision.”

NORM FRAUENHEIM: LOMACHENKO TKO 10

“Lomachenko has a chance to remind the world and perhaps himself that he still possesses much of the skill so aptly defined by his original nickname: Hi-Tech. With apologies to Roy Jones Jr., you’all must’ve forgot. A defeat can do that, even one as controversial as his scorecard loss to Devin Haney in his last bout in May 2023. It was unanimous on the cards, but contentious among fans who thought Lomachenko had done enough for at least a draw. Against George Kambosos in Western Australia, Lomachenko can prove those fans right. Kambosos, an Aussie, is 1-2 over his last three. He struggled in his last one, a win over Maxi Hughes. Hughes doesn’t have much in common with the accomplished Lomachenko. But there’s one thing: They’ were both left-handed. Kambosos often looked baffled by Hughes’ southpaw style. Against Lomachenko’s varied skill set, he’ll have no clue in a bout that figures to end in a late-round stoppage.”

BOXING INSIDERS

DUKE MCKENZIE (FORMER THREE-DIVISION TITLEHOLDER/TV ANALYST): LOMACHENKO UD

“It’s very difficult to see where the loser of this fight goes, a definite crossroads fight for both of these two proud warriors. They clash for the vacant IBF world lightweight title Kambosos won against Teo Lopez. That was a shock. However, he was comfortably beaten by Devin Haney, who has since moved up in weight. Equally, Lomachenko was beaten by Haney, and there lies the benchmark. Many ringside observers considered Lomachenko desperately unlucky to lose on points. Kambosos lost clearly to Haney while Lomachenko clearly is an old man in boxing terms, but this man is like a fine wine and has preserved himself well as a master boxer. I don’t see Kambosos winning this fight. Lomachenko wins via a unanimous points decision.“

SERGIO MORA: (FORMER WORLD CHAMPION/ COMMENTATOR): KAMBOSOS PTS

“Loma is still a threat! I think he still has enough to win this fight. Loma struggled against a much bigger Teofimo and taller, longer Haney, still both fights were very close! Against Kambosos he won’t have that much to overcome physically, but I like Kambosos by close decision. It’ll be extremely hard to get decision down under. Kambosos by decision.”

TOM GRAY (FORMER MANAGING EDITOR FOR THE RING): LOMACHENKO UD

“With the way Haney vs. Garcia unfolded, we should be ready for anything. However, unless Lomachenko has fallen off a cliff since the Haney performance, I can’t see Kambosos beating him. For me, Maxi Hughes comfortably outpointed the Australian brawler last July and it’s down to styles. Hughes is a mobile lefty who can be hard to pin down. Well, if Maxi can frustrate the life out of George, then what can Loma do? Kambosos is a pure warrior and he’s never been stopped, so he’ll be hard to discourage. I think Lomachenko wins almost every round on the way to a lopsided decision. He might even score a knockdown or two.”

STEVE KIM (THE 3 KNOCKDOWN RULE): LOMACHENKO UD

“The main question I have here is if Lomachenko, in the wake of what was a very dubious decision against Haney last year, still has his heart in this game and his career. Based on styles and skills, he still figures to have a significant advantage over Kambosos. Now, the fight is in his backyard, but that didn’t help him versus Haney in two tries. My view is that Loma will still be a cut or two above Kambosos. He will win a clear decision ‘Down Under’.”

JOE ROTONDA (MATCHMAKER, MAIN EVENTS): LOMACHENKO UD

“I am a big fan of both of these guys. Kambosos incredible win against Teofimo Lopez opened the doors for opportunities that he may not have had otherwise, you have to credit the fighter who seizes the opportunity the way he has. Lomachenko on the other hand is a true professional as well, he’s fought the best in the world consistently throughout his career. I think this is a very tough fight for George though, Lomachenko’s footwork and angles may be too much for him in this one. Kambosos has quick hands, but I think he is too stationary to keep up with his opponent in this one. Lomachenko by unanimous decision in an entertaining fight.”

ROBERT DIAZ (MATCHMAKER): LOMACHENKO UD

“Loma vs Kambosos is a fight that both must win. Both are against the wall, both need the win to get them back into the bigger fights, and a loss really sets them back and possibly sends into retirement. Loma has been giving up so much advantages fighting at 135, he’s getting away with it because of his high IQ. In this fight, Kambosos has the size advantage. I really feel Kambosos will fight the fight of his life and will be the aggressor but that will benefit the master boxer Loma. I see an entertaining bout and in the end Loma get a well deserved unanimous decision.”

RUDY HERNANDEZ (TRAINER): LOMACHENKO PTS

“Kambosos vs Lomachenko is a pick ’em fight. Lomachenko is older now, prime-for-prime the easy pick is in favor of Lomachenko. But the clock has ticked and both will fight their best fight on fight night. But father time will play a role and I think there will be a few good rounds that can go to one or the other. Winner? I’ll stay with Lomachenko, he just may find that extra in him to pull the judges in his favor.”

RICH MAROTTA (COMMENTATOR): LOMACHENKO TKO 8

“The Lomachenko-Kambosos match is legit, but nowhere near as layered as the other big fights we have been, and will be, treated to this year. It’s an A+ fighter against a B fighter. Loma has the advantage in every category except age. I suspect he will study Kambosos at first, begin slowly breaking him down around the third or fourth round, build his advantage with each succeeding round, and stop Kambosos around the eighth.”

JOLENE MIZZONE (MANAGER): LOMACHENKO UD

“I just think in this one Loma has the better boxing skills and it will show in the fight. I am hoping after Loma fought Haney he will learn that he can’t just do enough to win, he has to make a statement and box his ears off to prove that he still belongs in there with all the lightweights.”

ALEX STEEDMAN (COMMENTATOR): LOMACHENKO PTS

“Every day that passes seems to enhance the notion that George Kambosos’s win over Teofimo Lopez was a weird glitch in the matrix. And while some will question the disposable powers available these days to the man, Lomachenko, who once spirited above mortals from that domain, he still looks a level or two above Kambosos. The Aussie will blast as many fast right hands as he can but recent results, including against a lesser southpaw, underline he’s simply not good enough. Lomachenko showed against Haney he’s still very, very good and I expect him to win convincingly. A break down, beat down stoppage is possible but Kambosos is tough and brings attitude so I think points is the likely route for Loma.”

RAUL MARQUEZ (FORMER WORLD CHAMPION/COMMENTATOR): LOMACHENKO KO 9

“Loma is a well preserved veteran and knows all the tricks of the trade. He will KO a very prideful Kambosos in his home country in Round 9.”

JOHN SCULLY (TRAINER): LOMACHENKO UD

“It’s tough to pick with confidence either way because we’ve seen so little of Loma as of late but assuming he continues with the same focus and dedication and assuming that his skills have been preserved I would see him winning a pretty clear unanimous decision from Kambosos. Kambosos is a very good fighter but Loma when he is right is something special.”

BOB SANTOS (TRAINER): LOMACHENKO UD

“I see Loma gathering data in the first two or three rounds and from that point really starting to dominate the fight. I think Kambosos has the heart of a champiom and he’s going to try to press and give his best effort but it’s not gonna be enough. I think he’s going to get very frustrated and run into a lot of punches.”

WAYNE MCCULLOUGH (FORMER WORLD CHAMPION/ TRAINER): LOMACHENKO TKO 7

“Kambosos will have to be more aggressive and get his shots off faster than he usually does. If he can do this he will be able to counter Lomachenko without any problems. Loma has tremendous hand and foot speed and will get inside quickly behind his right southpaw jabs.

Kambosos has to try and time his straight rights to Loma’s head when Loma jumps in, and if he is able, follow it up with a quick left hook right behind it he could hurt him. Age could catch up with Loma and Kambosos may win this fight, but I think Lomachenko will still have his speed and land right jabs over and over to the head of Kambosos. Then a left to the body might hurt him to end the fight in the seventh giving Loma the stoppage win.”

Final Tally: Lomachenko 19-1

