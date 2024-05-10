Ramla Ali to challenge Yamileth Mercado for her WBC 122-pound belt on June 29

Ramla Ali smiles at the press conference announcing the June 29, 2024 fight card at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. - Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

Yamileth Mercado will attempt a defense of her WBC junior featherweight belt against Ramla Ali at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday June 29, live worldwide on DAZN on the card topped by the blockbuster clash between Juan Francisco Estrada and Jesse Rodriguez for the Ring junior bantamweight championship and the WBC belt.

Mercado (23-3 5 KOs) defends her title for the seventh time after winning the strap in November 2019, and will fight in the States for the just the second time in Phoenix, having taken on Amanda Serrano in Cleveland in August 2021. The long-reigning Mexican pitched a shut-out in her last defense in April in Tijuana, dominating Linda Laura Lecca over the ten round distance.

“I’m excited to fight in the United States,” said Mercado. “There are thousands of ‘paisanos’ who live in Arizona, I will give them a great fight, Mexican style. Ramla is a great fighter, but she will not take away my goal of unifying all the titles.”

“Mercado is currently the best female fighter of Mexico, and it is an honor to have her along with another of Mexico’s best fighters, Juan Francisco Estrada,” said Mercado’s promoter, Fernando Beltran of Zanfer Boxing.

Ali (9-1 2 KOs) enters her first title bout full of confidence having gained sweet revenge over Julissa Guzman in her last outing in Monte Carlo in November. Ali was stopped by the Mexican in June in New Orleans, but Ali, who became the first fighter to represent Somalia in the 202 Olympics, outboxed her foe in the rematch and is thrilled to be getting the chance to land the coveted green and gold.

“It’s hard to articulate how much this means to me,” said Ali. “As an athlete and as a person you set yourself goals and challenges in your life and in your career. Some of them you meet and some of them you don’t. I’ve never really found any happiness or satisfaction so far in the milestones and achievements I’ve made. I truly feel that being crowned the WBC champion, which is something that I’ve always wanted since I picked up a pair of boxing gloves when I was 12 years old, finally gives me some peace in the long road of struggles that have gotten me to this point.

“Although I’ve found success both inside and outside the ring, I’ve actually had very few people in my life that have truly championed me and invested in me, be it time, money or energy. I’m eternally grateful to Eddie Hearn and Frank Smith for seeing the vision when so many didn’t. To Mauricio Sulaiman, a man who I owe this fight to and someone who has ensured that my dream can come true. And finally, to Kevin Rooney that fought like hell to make sure this deal got done so he can see that green and gold belt around my waist.”

Mercado vs. Ali is part of a stacked night of action in Phoenix topped by the clash between Estrada and Rodriguez. Former titlists Sunny Edwards and Adrian Curiel will collide, and unbeaten duo Arturo Cardenas and Danny Barrios will also clash in a crossroads bout.

A press release by Matchroom was used in this article.