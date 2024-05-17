Emanuel Navarrete: If Denys Berinchyk wants to trade, I will do the same

Emanuel Navarrete nails Eduardo Baez during his final defense of the WBO featherweight title in August 2022. (Photo by Mikey Williams/ Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

Just when Emanuel Navarrete seems to have met his match or is on the verge of defeat, he is able to grind out a win.

Will Saturday be another win for Navarrete, which would lead to another world title belt added to his collection, or will the risk of facing another tough opponent lead to defeat?

Navarrete will face unbeaten Denys Berinchyk at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. The 12-round bout will headline a three-bout Top Rank on ESPN telecast (10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT). At stake will be the vacant WBC world lightweight title.

The 29-year-old (38-1-1, 31 knockouts), who resides in San Juan Zitlaltepec, Mexico, is currently rated No. 1 by The Ring at 130 pounds. Navarrete likely made a final defense of the WBO world junior lightweight title in his last bout on November 16, fighting to a majority decision draw against Robson Conceicao, a fight in which Navarrete dropped Conceicao twice.

Moving up in weight to face Berinchyk, Navarrete will face a skilled tactician who had a stellar amateur career. Navarrete understands what Berinchyk is capable of, but is confident he can pull out victorious.

“Berinchyk can fight many styles,” Navarrete told The Ring in an interview last week. “He’s an Olympian. He’s a very difficult fighter to face. We’ve sparred and fought against fighters that are similar to him. We’ve done very well against them. We are a few days from the fight and we are happy with the way we prepared for this fight.

“What he will offer, we will do our best to figure him out to implement our game plan. If he wants to stand and trade (in the center of the ring), we will do the same or with another option. If he wants to box and use the ring, then we will do that as well, and make him fight our style.”

Per rules by the WBO, Navarrete, should he defeat Berinchyk, would have 10 days after the fight to decide whether to keep the WBO lightweight title or the WBO 130-pound title.

Navarrete will attempt to win a world title belt in four different weight classes with a win over Berinchyk. It is a significant risk, as his punching power, something that he has relied on at times in previous fights, along with his height and reach, may or may not carry over to 135 pounds, as it did when he fought at 122, 126 and 130 pounds.

Both Navarrete and Berinchyk are listed at 5’7”.

As of Thursday, Navarrete was a -600 favorite, but Berinchyk does pose a significant test for Navarrete, who acknowledges Saturday’s fight will be anything but easy.

“We know that these divisions are full of fighters with a lot of talent,” said Navarrete, who is promoted by Top Rank. “Fighters at the top of their game. I think one hand washes the other, with winning the fight against Berinchyk and the title, a lot of fights against other top fighters in the division will come. There will be a lot of risk in these fights. Why? Because of the level of opposition. So, this is the biggest risk of my career, so far, because a lot of top fighters with talent will be on the horizon. Many of these fighters are in the top 10 in the division at the moment and that’s the biggest risk of my career.”

Navarrete has emerged as one of the top fighters in the lower weight classes. He has accepted any and all challenges, having faced some of the top fighters in the division, including Isaac Dogboe (122 pounds), Joet Gonzalez (126 pounds), and Oscar Valdez (130 pounds).

With the dominant wins, Navarrete has shown vulnerability, particularly in recent fights. In August 2022, Navarrete knocked out Eduardo Baez, courtesy of a left hook to the body in a defense of the WBO world featherweight title. At the time of the stoppage, Baez was up on two judges’ scorecards.

There was the clash against Liam Wilson on March 2 of last year, where he was knocked down early in the fight, some stating he benefited from a long count, before rallying late to stop Wilson. Conceicao had his moments in the Navarrete fight, winning exchanges throughout portions of the fight.

The 30-year-old Berinchyk could pose a physical challenge Saturday night. Despite recent fights where he has shown instances where he could not come victorious, Navarrete is confident his mental fortitude would allow him to come out victorious.

“When there is a difficult moment in a fight, there is no way out,” said Navarrete. “There could be frustration, fear, or anger. All of those things happen and it’s difficult to follow through with all of that in your head. And yes, there have been difficult moments I’ve faced, but I’ve had a strong and winning mentality.

“I can’t explain it. I think it’s more of an instinct to move forward. What happens, happens. And what’s in front of me, I’ve always done my best to win at all costs, which has allowed me to come out on top, including with my preparation, which is always 100 percent. I attribute me coming out victorious because of all those factors.”

A victory over Berinchyk could put Navarrete in compelling and unification fights against WBC world lightweight titleholder Shakur Stevenson. There is also the possibility Navarrete could face recently-crowned IBF world lightweight titleholder Vasiliy Lomachenko.

Both Navarrete and Lomachenko are promoted by Top Rank.

Navarrete could attempt to unify at 135 pounds. There is a possibility the lightweight division will be the ceiling or last weight class Navarrete competes in before hanging up the gloves for good. Navarrete believes he can still fight at the highest level and win more championship gold.

“I always dreamed that I would be a world champion. Now we are going for my world title in four different weight divisions. There’s nothing to it. It’s always been like that. I always work hard and I follow through on accomplishing the goals I set for myself.

“I’ve always maintained focus in my career. I do want to spend more time with my family. I do want to be in a better economic situation. Health wise, as well. Those things continue to motivate me to work hard. To continue doing good things, and then think about long term goals after I retire from the sport. I do want to live comfortably without economic problems in my adult life and the life of my kids.”

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

Follow @FSalazarBoxing