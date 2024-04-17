Osleys Iglesias takes on Evgeny Shvedenko in Butler-Volny co-main event on June 6

Hard-hitting Osleys Iglesias will face Evgeny Shvedenko in a scheduled 12-round super middleweight contest at the Montreal Casino, Montreal on June 6, ESPN+.

This will be the chief support to last weeks announced middleweight attraction between Steven Butler and Patrice Volny.

Eye of The Tiger will also showcase the likes of junior welterweight Arthur Biyarslanov (14-0, 12 KOs), junior lightweight Leïla Beaudoin (11-1, 1 KO), lightweight Luis Santana (11-0, 5 KOs), and rising lightweight prospect Jhon Orobio (7-0, 7 KOs) on the promotion.

Iglesias (10-0, 9 KOs), The Ring’s No. 9-rated super middleweight, was a talented amateur in his native Cuba before turning professional in Germany in 2019. In just his sixth fight he dominated faded former two-time world title challenger Isaac Chilemba (UD 12).

The 26-year-old southpaw has since impressed stopping Ezequiel Maderna (KO 1), Andrii Velikovskyi (TKO 10), Artur Reis (KO 4) and, most recently, former world title challenger Marcelo Coceres (KO 1) .

Shvedenko (16-1-1, 7 KOs) turned professional in his native Russia in 2015. He claimed wins over the likes of former world title challenger Nadjib Mohammedi (UD 10) and Artur Osipov (UD 10) but lost to William Scull (12) in an IBF title eliminator.

The 33-year-old returned with a win and is coming off a draw with Pavel Silyagin (D 10).

