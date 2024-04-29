Erik Bazinyan returns to action fully healed to face Shakeel Phinn on Thursday

Eric Bazinyan (right) - Photo by Vincent Ethier 2021

Super middleweight contender Erik Bazinyan had been due to face Shakeel Phinn on April 11 but the show was postponed for three-weeks when Bazinyan became sick.

Now, fully healthy, Bazinyan is ready to get back to business in the crowded division at the Montreal Casino, Montreal, on Thursday.

“I was very ready, 100 percent, it’s OK, it happened, now I had three more weeks and I will be more ready and he’s going to have a harder time,” Bazinyan (32-0, 23 knockouts) told The Ring.

“I was sick, I had sinusitis, my nose was blocked, my ear, one week of this. I think it was a smart decision to postpone. I want to say sorry to the people that it got postponed. I hope they are OK with it.”

The 28-year-old Armenian-born Canadian resident has previously shared a ring with Phinn and knows a little about his opponent, and he intends to use that knowledge to protect his position in the 168-pound pecking order.

“I sparred with him a couple of times, he’s a tough guy, never been stopped,” said Bazinyan. “His side thinks he’s going to beat me. I take him very seriously because I think it’s his last chance, he has nothing to lose and he’s coming to win in his head but it’s just in his head.

“Our goal is to be spectacular, to show he’s not at my level and take him to boxing school and eventually if it’s the right time to stop him, I will stop him. If I smell the blood I will go for it.”

Bazinya, rated at No. 6 by The Ring at super middleweight, has shown good form winning his last two inside the distance after appearing to plateau after going through the motions in three fights that all went the distance.

“When I knocked out [Ronald] Ellis, he’s an elite fighter, he’s been in with [David] Benavidez 11-rounds, he gave [stablemate Christian] Mbilli 10-rounds and I showed I belonged there,” he proclaimed. “Even before that I had some good fights. I had 10-rounds with [Marcelo] Coceres, he was very good, he gave me some good rounds and experience. I learned with those 32 fights. I fought some good guys in the past with good records like 10-0, 17-1, they gave me good experience.

“Now, it’s my time and I concentrate on this fight and stay active and show the world I belong with an elite guy, hopefully this year we will have a major fight.”

Eye of The Tiger boss, Camille Estephan is pleased with how his fighter has performed so far and believes victory could lead to something significant next.

“Erik Bazinyan has delivered everything he needs to deliver so far,” said Estephan. “One more hurdle to surpass is Shakeel Phinn, who provides a local fight at a high competition level.

“The landscape at 168 is getting some movement and I would love to see Bazinyan vs. Diego Pacheco next in a meaningful fight to determine a legitimate challenger for a world title.”

Bazinyan is the better boxer and will use that to keep Phinn honest on the outside. I favor Bazinyan but it will be interesting to see if he can find a way to stop the durable Phinn. If he can that would be impressive statement. I tend to think it goes the distance with Bazinyan winning something like 97-93.

Phinn (26-3-1, 17 KOs) turned professional in early 2015. He overcame an upset loss in his second fight to reel off 15 consecutive wins before finding himself on the losing side against then unbeaten Ramon Aguinaga (MD 8).

The now 33-year-old veteran claimed the NABF title by stopping Elio German Rafael (TKO 10). However, he lost that momentum when he was defeated by Mateusz Tryc (UD 8). After a two-and-a-half year hiatus he has won his last five fights.

Bazinyan-Phinn, plus undercard bouts, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in America and on punchinggrace.com in Canada at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT.

