Denys Berinchyk ‘highly motivated’ to lift belt vs. Emanuel Navarrete on Saturday

Denys Berinchyk (left) as a fighter in Ukraine

Oleksandr Usyk isn’t the only Ukrainian fighter contesting a world title on Saturday.

While Usyk will be face Tyson Fury for the Ring heavyweight championship in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, some 8,000 plus miles away his compatriot and lightweight contender Denys Berinchyk will face Emanuel Navarrete for the vacant WBO title.

Berinchyk, rated at No. 9 by The Ring at lightweight, will face the tough Mexican, who will be bidding to become a four-weight world champion at the Pechanga Arena, San Diego, California.

“[Navarrete] is a strong and experienced opponent,” Berinchyk (18-0, 9 knockouts) said. “We are highly motivated and working hard to bring the title to Ukraine. The world can’t forget about our country’s struggle, so our victory in the ring is of great importance not just for my career and Ukrainian boxing, but also for the people of Ukraine. We do our best to make the world stand with Ukraine!”

Although still in Usyk’s considerable shadow, Berinchyk hopes both can emerge victorious on May 18.

“It’s the first time in Ukrainian history when two compatriots, two brothers are fighting for the world titles,” he said proudly. “Big day for Ukrainian boxing.”

Berinchyk was a decorated amateur and was on the same national team as Usyk and Vasiliy Lomachenko.

He won silver at the 2011 World Championships and 2012 Olympics before he turned professional since 2015.

The 36-year-old has since fought mostly at home and hasn’t had the attention that his acclaimed countrymen have had on the world stage.

However, despite his professional career being something of a slow burn he has remained unbeaten and claimed wins over the likes of Isa Chaniev (UD 12), Yvan Mendy (UD 12) when he won the European title and, most recently bested Anthony Yigit (UD 12) on the undercard of Usyk-Daniel Dubois.

After winning an exciting fight with Yigit, Berinchyk left Poland, headed across the border and returned to the Army to fight for his country in the ongoing conflict with Russia.

“I’m here and I have a possibility to fight for the world title first of all because of Ukrainian defenders,” clearly appreciative of his fellow Ukrainian’s efforts. “These are the one’s who gave me an opportunity to arrange a safe training camp and prepare myself for the upcoming fight.”

Yulia Diachenko, who represents K2 Promotions, feels they have given their fighter the best chance of victory after training at the Buffalo Boxing Gym in Alicante, Spain before acclimating at the Knockouts Boxing Facility Los Angeles.

“For now it’s the most important fight in his career,” she said. “He has good positions in other rankings, so his aim is (of course is) to become undisputed champion in all versions.

“He is not afraid of Navarette and at the same time doesn’t underestimate his opponent. [He had a] 4 month [training] camp. He is ready physically and mentally.”

Navarrete (38-1-1, 31 KOs), rated at No. 1 by The Ring at junior lightweight, burst onto the scene to claim the WBO junior featherweight title at the expense of Isaac Dogboe (UD 12) in December 2018. The heavy-handed Mexican has gone on to become the most active titleholder in boxing. He stopped Dogboe (TKO 12) in the first of five defenses before moving up in weight.

The 29-year-old bested previously unbeaten Ruben Villa (UD 12) to claim the WBO title and went on to make three defenses, notably beating Joet Gonzalez (UD 12) before again moving up in weight. “Vaquero” got off the canvas to stop Liam Wilson (TKO 9) and then was too active for Oscar Valdez (UD 12) and, most recently, drew with the awkward Robson Conceicao (D 12).

Navarrete-Berinchyk, plus undercard bouts, will be broadcast on ESPN at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected].

Follow @AnsonWainwright