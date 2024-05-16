Isaac Chamberlain to face late-sub Jack Massey on June 15 after Michael Cieslak withdraws

Isaac Chamberlain (right) Photo by Chris Dean

British and Commonwealth cruiserweight titlist Isaac Chamberlain was primed to challenge Michal Cieslak for the European title at Selhurst Park, London, on Saturday June 15.

Things changed today when it was revealed Cieslak was injured and unable to face Chamberlain.

Instead, Boxxer worked out a deal for Chamberlain to face Jack Massey for the vacant EBU title. Cieslak will become the official challenger to the winner.

The fight will take place on undercard of Chris Billam-Smith-Richard Riakporhe, who will contest the WBO cruiserweight title on Sky Sports.

Chamberlain (16-2, 8 knockouts) turned professional in 2015 and won his first 9 outings before suffering a broken knee in a loss to future WBO beltholder Lawrence Okolie (UD 10).

The 30-year-old Londoner bounced back with five wins before losing a wide decision to Billam-Smith (UD 12) in a Commonwealth and European title shot. He was able to use those loses to galvanize his career and claimed the British and vacant Commonwealth titles by besting Michael Lawal (UD 12).

Massey (21-2, 12 KOs) won the ABA cruiserweight title as an amateur in 2013 before turning professional the same year. After 16 wins Massey came up short when he faced Riakporhe (UD 12) for the vacant British title in 2019.

The 31-year-old righted the ship with four wins, notably beating Bilal Laggoune (TKO 3). He decided to roll the dice and stepped up to heavyweight where he was beaten by Joseph Parker (UD 10). He has since returned to cruiserweight with a win.

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected].

Follow @AnsonWainwright