Karlos Balderas signs with 360 Boxing Promotions

Karlos Balderas

Lightweight Karlos Balderas has a new promoter to guide his career.

Balderas signed a promotional deal with 360 Boxing Promotions, it was announced Monday afternoon. It was also announced that Balderas will return to action on June 7, facing Gilberto Espinoza Zarate at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez, California, not far from his home in Santa Maria.

The eight-round bout will precede the main event bout between unbeaten junior middleweight Callum Walsh and Carlos Ortiz. Both fights will stream live on UFC Fight Pass (10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT).

“We’re very excited to welcome Karlos to our 360 Promotions team and provide him with the activity and opportunities to reach his full potential,” said Tom Loeffler, head of 360 Boxing Promotions. “He was an outstanding amateur and has always been a fan-favorite in Southern California. We’ve had excellent conversations and look forward to his return at our next Hollywood Fight Nights event on June 7 at the Chumash Casino.”



Balderas (14-2, 12 knockouts) made his pro debut in April 2017 under the Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) banner after representing the United States at the 2016 Olympic Games. He suffered his first defeat in his 10th pro fight in December 2019, losing by knockout to Rene Tellez Giron.

The 27-year-old would then sign a promotional deal with Top Rank, fighting six times in less than a two-year span from August 2021 until a majority decision defeat to Nahir Albright on July 28.

Balderas is eager to resurrect his career and believes signing a deal with Tom Loeffler is a great fit in moving forward with his career.

“Tom has been great during the negotiations,” said Balderas. “We’ve had a chance to share our vision for my career and I feel like this is the right direction for me to reach my goal of becoming a world champion. I haven’t fought in Southern California in over four years and can’t wait to get back in the ring on June 7, fighting in front of my hometown fans.”

Balderas is co-trained by Robert Garcia and David Balderas.

Espinoza (13-2, 8 KOs), who resides in Tijuana, Mexico, has won his last two bouts since losing by unanimous decision to unbeaten Pedro Moreno in June 2019. The 25-year-old has won four of his last five bouts.

