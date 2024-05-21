Jordan White scores first-round stoppage win over Jonathan Oquendo

Jordan White

Jordan White is making a case for being the one to watch at 130 pounds.

White stopped former world title challenger Jonathan Oquendo in the opening round late Saturday night at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in White’s hometown of Washington, D.C.

From the opening bell, Oquendo attempted to work behind a jab as he walked White down.

Later in the round, White would land a sweeping right cross that staggered Oquendo. White followed up, landing a barrage of punches as Oquendo was against the ropes. When he saw Oquendo was not able to protect himself, referee Eric Irizarry stopped the fight at 1:05.

With the win, White improved to 17-1, 12 knockouts.

In his previous fight on November 4, White defeated Jose Edgardo Garcia by decision over 10 one-sided rounds.

White is best known for his handful of fights on Showtime programming, including his first round knockout victory over previously-unbeaten Eridson Garcia of the Dominican Republic on August 4.

The 26-year-old has a significant following in the area. Most of his most recent fights have taken place in Washington and at the Maryland Live Casino in nearby Hanover.

White has now won his last 13 fights since a unanimous decision loss to Adam Lopez in May 2017.

Oquendo, who resides in Vega Alta, Puerto Rico, falls to 31-9, 19 KOs. Oquendo has now lost four of his last five fights.

The 40-year-old Oquendo is a two-time world title challenger. In September 2020, Oquendo lost by disqualification after repeated headbutts in his clash against then-WBO world junior lightweight titleholder Jamel Herring.

In the co-main event on a card that was promoted by Eric Davis, junior featherweight DWayne Holmes, Jr. of Upper Marlboro, Maryland improved to 8-0, 5 KOs, defeating Mexico’s Juan Hernandez Martinez (4-4-2, 1 KO) by majority decision.

Holmes is trained by former world title challenger Andrew Council.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper.

