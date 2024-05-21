Johnny Fisher steps up to face Croatia’s Alen Babic in London on July 6

Johnny Fisher - Photo byMark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing Johnny Fisher celebrates his 7th round win

Heavyweight contender Johnny Fisher will take on Croatia’s Alen Babic when he headlines his first ever show at the Copper Box Arena in London on Saturday July 6, to be shown live worldwide on DAZN.

Fisher, 25, is quickly establishing himself as one of the hottest young talents coming through the UK scene with an unbeaten record of 11 fights and 10 knockouts since making his professional debut against Matt Gordan back in February 2021.

Fisher capped a memorable 2023 by claiming his first professional belt on the Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius card at The O2 in August, taking out Harry Armstrong in seven rounds to win the vacant Southern Area Heavyweight Title.

The popular prospect was named the 2023 Best Young Boxer of the Year by the prestigious Boxing Writers’ Club before kicking off a big 2024 in style by wiping out Dmytro Bezuz in one round on his US debut at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas in February.

Zagreb’s hard-hitting Babic (12-1, 11 KOs) racked up a destructive ten-fight knockout streak before being taken the distance for the first time in his career against Adam Balski on the undercard of Joshua Buatsi’s domestic light-heavyweight clash with Craig Richards at The O2 in May 2022.

‘The Savage’ Babic lost his unbeaten record when he was taken out by Poland’s Lukasz Rozanski at the G2A Arena in Rzeszow last year before returning to winning ways by halting Newcastle’s Steve Robinson in six rounds earlier this year.

Fisher, known as ‘The Romford Bull,’ is enjoying a six-fight knockout streak of his own, and a match-up against all-action Babic, who is mentored by former title challenger Dillian Whyte, is guaranteed to produce fireworks as both men target title action in the second half of 2024.

“I have no words other than I am locked in and ready for the hardest fight of my life,” said Fisher.

“Johnny and his dad have definitely over-ordered this time in picking me for his next fight. I am going to enjoy teaching this boy some very ‘Savage’ lessons,” said Babic. “I look forward to the fight but no university education can give Johnny the appetite for what’s coming his way!”

“The time has come for the step up and for Johnny and his incredible support to have their own night in London, and what a fight to do it in,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “Johnny ‘The Romford Bull’ Fisher against Alen ‘The Savage’ Babic promises to be an explosive all-action heavyweight war that will have fans on the edge of their seats on July 6. The Copper Box Arena will be jumping as The Bull Army takeover to watch their man step up against Croatian knockout artist Babic in the toughest test of his career to date.

“Babic brings entertainment both inside and outside of the ring every time and the heavy-handed puncher is determined to inflict a first loss on Fisher. We’re building a bumper undercard to support this main event and we’ll have news on that and ticket details soon. Watch it live around the world only on DAZN.”

Alen Babic’s promoter, Mike Ofo of Platform Sport said: “This is guaranteed to be a barnstorming brawl and we fully expect Alen to emerge the victor. Alen is extremely motivated and has vowed to press the action from the opening bell. For Alen it’s not about if, but when, Fisher goes down”.

A press release by Matchroom was used in this article.