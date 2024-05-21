Lyndon Arthur returns to action to take on Liam Cameron on June 21

Lyndon Arthur will be out to prove he remains one of the best light heavyweight prospects in the world when he battles Liam Cameron, live and free-to-air in the UK on Channel 5, on Friday June 21.

Fighting for the first time since his huge unification clash with Dmitry Bivol in Saudi Arabia, last December, Arthur will faces Cameron at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, and ‘King Arthur’ is laser-focused on getting back into contention as soon as possible.

The 32-year-old emerged from his 12-round showdown against Bivol with credit, and at Return of the King next month he will have have the task to remind everyone why he is one of the leading 175-poundsfighters on the planet.

But first, Arthur must overcome the highly motivated Cameron, who wants to make up for lost time after ending a five-year absence from the ring late last year.

The Sheffield fighter, a former national amateur champion, faces Arthur after having KO’d his last two opponents in the first round.

“On June 21, I make my return and I’m ready to start getting back into the title picture,” saidLyndon Arthur. “Cameron is hungry for this, and coming to ruin my plans, but I simply won’t allow him to restart his career with a win over me. It’s just not happening.”

“Everybody knows what I have been through, but the struggle will be all worth it, when I cause a huge upset on June 21,” said Liam Cameron. “A win over Lyndon Arthur will take my career to a whole new level and opportunities as good as this one don’t come around very often, so I am going to make the most of it. This will be a life-changing night for me.”

