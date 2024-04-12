Steven Butler-Patrice Volny Set For June 6 In Montreal, Canada

Steven Butler will enjoy a quick turnaround after barely breaking a sweat in his last fight.

The former two-time title challenger is set to next face countryman Patrice Volny on June 6. ESPN+ will air their domestic middleweight clash from the Montreal Casino in Montreal, Canada.

For Butler (34-4-1, 28 knockouts), it will come just three months after his last outing. He needed just 65 seconds to ice Toronto’s Steve Rolls on March 6 at this very location. The 28-year-old local favorite will now look to continue to build on that momentum against the once-beaten Volny.

Now in the tenth year of his pro career, Butler has twice earned shots at versions of the middleweight title. He challenged then-WBA middleweight beltholder Ryota Murata in Japan. Their December 2019 meeting saw Murata defend his title via fifth round knockout.

Butler then his comeback fight to Jose de Jesus Macias (TKO 5) and his career was on the line. He rebounded with four straight wins to earn a second major title bid. His challenge of WBO titlist Zhanibek Alimkhanuly (15-0, 10 KOs), No. 1 at 160, last May 13 ended in a second-round knockout defeat.

Two wins have since followed including his quick hit in March.

Volny (18-1, 12 KOs) turned pro in 2016. On his way up he earned decision wins over Albert Onolunose and Ryan Young.

The 34-year-old lost his unbeaten record in a six-round technical decision to 2012 Olympic Silver medalist Esquiva Falcao. Their November 2021 IBF title eliminator took place on the Terence Crawford-Shawn Porter undercard in Las Vegas.

Like Butler, Volny enters this clash riding a two-fight win streak. He stopped DeAndre Ware in the tenth round this past February 2 in Halifax, Canada.

This looks an interesting crossroads fight that neither man can afford to lose if they have real aspirations of getting a bigger fight on the international stage.

Eye of The Tiger will announce the undercard in due course.

