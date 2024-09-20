Ennis-Chukhadzhian II, Bam Rodriguez-Pedro Guevara set for November 9 in Philadelphia

Two world title fights will take place in Philadelphia on November 9 as Jaron “Boots” Ennis defends the IBF welterweight title in his hometown against mandatory challenger Karen Chukhadzhian and Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez defends his RING/WBC junior bantamweight titles against Pedro Guevara.

The event, which will take place at the Wells Fargo Center, will be promoted by Matchroom Boxing and will air live on DAZN.

The fight will be the second straight for Ennis (32-0, 29 knockouts) in front of his home fans, following his Matchroom debut this past July when he stopped David Avanesyan after five rounds in what was his first title defense. Prior to that, Ennis hadn’t fought in Philadelphia since he was a young prospect in 2018.

Ennis and Chukhadzhian fought once before, in January of 2023, with Ennis winning an uninspiring shutout over 12 rounds. Since then, the 28-year-old Ukrainian Chukhadzhian has won three straight fights in Europe against limited opposition. A purse bid was held earlier this month, with Chukhadzhian’s promoter P2M Box winning the bid over Matchroom, which spurred rumors that Ennis would vacate the title and move to 154 pounds. Instead, Ennis will remain at 147 pounds, with a release stating that he still has designs on becoming the undisputed champion of the division.

“I’m excited to be back headlining in my city again,” said Ennis in a release. “I’m ready to continue dominating the division, making a big statement and showing everyone why I’m the best Welterweight in the world!

“It’s time to have some fun, keep crushing whoever is in front of me, put on a beautiful, dominant, crushing performance in front of my family, friends and supporters, while defending and retaining my IBF world title in spectacular fashion. It’s time!”

“I will have enough time to prepare and show a beautiful and spectacular fight! Champ, get ready for the battle, it will be hot!,” added Chukhadzhian (24-2, 13 KOs).

Rodriguez (20-0, 13 KOs) will be returning to action for the first time since his knockout win over former pound for pound candidate Juan Francisco Estrada in June, facing interim WBC titleholder Pedro Guevera.

“My belts aren’t going anywhere! And still!,” said the San Antonio native Rodriguez, who is rated no. 5 pound for pound by The Ring

Guevara (42-4-1, 22 KOs) earned the right to face Rodriguez following his upset split decision win over Andrew Moloney in May. The 35-year-old from Mazatlan, Sinaloa, Mexico has only lost to world champion level boxers in his 16-year career and has won two straight since his split decision loss to Carlos Cuadras last November.

“I am telling you right away that I am going to prepare to put on a war and a great show and to win on November 9 in Philadelphia. I am going with everything and for everything, Viva Mexico and Viva Mazatlan, Sinaloa,” said Guevara.