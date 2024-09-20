Osleys Iglesias-Petro Ivanov To Headline Nov. 7 ESPN Show In Montreal

Photo credit: Vincent Ethier 2024

World-rated super middleweight Osleys Iglesias will look to double down on his title credentials.

The fast-rising super middleweight contender will return to the ring as a headlining act. His next bout versus Petro Ivanov tops a November 7 ESPN+ show presented by Eye of The Tiger from Montreal Casino in Montreal, Canada.

Iglesias (12-0, 11 knockouts), rated at No. 3 by The Ring at 168, is coming off a sensational second-round knockout of Sena Agbeko. The Aug. 17 feat came on the heels of a statement making first-round knockout of Evgeny Shvendenko just ten weeks prior.

Both fights took place in Montreal, as did a first-round knockout of former title challenger Marcelo Coceres in March. Iglesias’ showdown with Ivanov (18-0-2, 13 KOs) will mark his fourth of a breakout 2024 campaign.

Iglesias was born and raised in Havana, Cuba. The 26-year-old southpaw is now based out of Berlin.

Ivanov (18-0-2, 13 KOs) turned professional in 2014 in his native Ukraine. His two career blemishes came versus former amateur standount Ramil Gadzhyiev and unbeaten Igor Kudrytskyi.

He upset touted French fighter Louis Toutin via ninth-round knockout on the road in his opponent’s France backyard. He has since relocated to Germany and has reeled off nine consecutive wins.

In the co-feature, popular two-time middleweight title challenger Steven Butler (34-5-1, 28 KOs) aims to rebound from his ninth-round stoppage loss to Patrice Volny in June. He will meet an as yet unknown opponent in an eight-round contest at a catchweight 164-pounds.

Also on the show, Leïla Beaudoin (12-1, 1 KO) will meet experienced former unified featherweight titlist Edith Soledad Matthysse (19-16-1, 2 KOs). Their bout is scheduled for ten rounds.

Dzmitry Asanau (8-0, 3 KOs) meets former world title challenger Matias Rueda (38-2, 32 KOs) in a ten-round lightweight bout.

Exciting prospect Wilkens Mathieu (11-0, 7 KOs) will fight for the seventh time this year when he meets Marcos Karalitzky (8-9-2, 2 KOs).

Talented lightweight John Orobio (11-0, 10 KOs) and hard-hitting 130-pounder Thomas Chabot (11-0, 8 KOs) will fight in separate eight-round contests.

