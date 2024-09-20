European champions: a complete review of all the current reigning EBU titlists

Jack Massey (right) lands a right hand on Isaac Chamberlain en route to unanimous decision win on June 15 in London. (Photo credit: Lawrence Lustig, BOXXER)

The European Boxing Union (EBU) have been around for over a hundred years, albeit in different guises.

The prestigious European title was formed in Paris, France in 1911 and it was known as the International Boxing Union (IBU) title. It was called that until 1942.

The organization had issues during World War II and the Associazione Pugilistica Professionistica Europea (APPE) replaced the IBU from 1942-44. It was based in Rome, Italy. APPE closed its doors in 1944.

It is then, after a two year hiatus, that the EBU as we know it today, came into being and remains based in Rome. They are celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.

Today, 41 countries are members of the EBU. Although there are 17 weight classes (18 if you include the WBC and, more recently, WBA adopting the bridgerweight division) only 14 divisions are recognized by the EBU. The three divisions omitted are junior bantamweight, junior flyweight and strawweight.

Over the years many European champions have gone on to become world champions, including the likes of Lennox Lewis, Tyson Fury, the Klitschko brothers, David Haye, Nino Benvenuti and Naseem Hamed.

Here’s an update on the current champions and their plans:

Heavyweight

Oleksandr Zakhozhyi (19-0, 15 knockouts) won the vacant title against Granit Shala (KO 2) in April. He will make a voluntary defense against an as yet to be decided challenger in Heidelberg, Germany, on November 23.

Cruiserweight

Jack Massey vacated the title to face Ring/IBF champion Jai Opetaia on October 12.

Former titleholder Michal Cieslak (26-2, 20 KOs) and Leonardo Mosquea (15-0, 9 KOs) are earmarked to fill the vacancy. There will be a purse bid on September 23, if the two sides fail come to an agreement in the meantime.

Light heavyweight

Daniel Blenda Dos Santos (22-1, 10 KOs) will make the first defense of his title against official challenger Shakan Pitters (19-2, 6 KOs). The fight had been due to take place on November 9 in France but was postponed due to TV issues.

Super middleweight

Kevin Lele Sadjo (23-0, 20 KOs) has made two successful defenses since first claiming the vacant EBU title in December 2021. The Frenchman had been scheduled to face mandatory challenger Ivan Zucco (19-0, 16 KOs) but the fight was postponed when Zucco was injured. Sadjo will instead make a voluntary defense

Middleweight

Tyler Denny (19-2-3, 1 KO) will look to make his second defense of the title he won last November when he faces voluntary challenger Hamzah Sheeraz (20-0, 16 KOs) at Wembley Stadium, on Saturday.

Junior middleweight

Abbas Barou (16-1, 9 KOs) won the vacant EBU title by turning back the spirited effort of Sam Eggington (MD 12) in March. The German has made one defense and will next face mandatory challenger Oscar Diaz (13-0, 6 KOs).

Welterweight

Jordy Weiss (32-0-1, 3 KOs) claimed the vacant European title last October against Meriton Karaxha (UD 12) and made one defense. His mandatory challenger is Michael McKinson but he will first make a voluntary defense against Samuel Molina (29-3, 15 KOs) on October 19.

Junior welterweight

Adam Azim vacated the title and Dalton Smith (16-0, 12 KOs) and Jon Fernandez (26-3, 22 KOs) will meet to fill the vacancy. They had been due to meet on September 28 but the fight was postponed until November.

Lightweight

Sam Noakes (15-0, 14 KOs) burst onto the scene earlier this year dominating Yvan Mendy (UD 12) he has since made one defense. His official challenger is Laid Douadi (26-0-1, 2 KOs).

Junior lightweight

Khalil El Hadri (19-2, 9 KOs) won the title in June and will face Salvador Jimenez (13-0-1, 5 KOs) in Les Mureaux, France on December 21.

Featherweight

Cristobal Lorente (19-0-1, 8 KOs) bested Mauro Forte (MD 12) to win the title in July. He will defend the title against an as yet unknown opponent in November. His official challenger is Nathaniel Collins.

Junior featherweight

Dennis McCann (16-0-1, 8 KOs) beat Ionut Baluta (UD 12) in their rematch to win the vacant crown. He is mandated to face Peter McGrail (9-1, 5 KOs) and the fight is to be negotiated.

Bantamweight

Thomas Essomba (18-8-1, 4 KOs) will make a voluntary defense against Charlie Edwards (19-1, 7 KOs) on September 27 in London. The winner must face the official challenger former two-time world champion Paul Butler.

Flyweights

Jay Harris (21-3, 11 KOs) will face fellow British boxer Conor Kelstall (12-0, 1 KOs) at a venue and date to be decided.

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected].

Follow @AnsonWainwright