Former two-weight champ Dingaan Thobela passes away in Johannesburg

Popular former two-weight world champion Dingaan Thobela passed away at the age of 57 in his Johannesburg apartment on Monday following a spate of illness.

Thobela turned pro in 1986 and quickly became a crowd favorite with his natural charisma and blistering hand speed. Exhibiting a laser-like jab backed by a devastating right, whether thrown straight or as an uppercut, he kept racking up the wins.

Known as the “Rose of Soweto” after the sprawling township he came from, there was always drama when he fought. If it wasn’t a scintillating win, he would rescue victory from the jaws of defeat.

In 1990 he was trailing on points against Felipe Orozco and needed a knockout in the final round – and went out and did just that. I was a High School kid when that happened. I was watching on TV with my father, who was not a boxing fan but like everybody else in the country, he loved “The Rose.” At the end we were jumping and screaming and hugging each other when Thobela finally left Orozco on the canvas.

This scene would repeat itself a decade later but before that could happen, he would reach both staggering heights and devastating lows.

Three fights later in the same year, he challenged Mauricio Aceves for the WBO lightweight title in Brownsville, Texas. Thobela had previously stopped Aceves in a non-title affair, but this time out it was a different Aceves. The WBO may have been in its infancy, but the Mexican wanted to keep his belt and went after Thobela. Still, Thobela was too sharp and too fast for Aceves, weathered the storm and closed strong to win a grueling decision.

Title defenses against hardened veteran, Mario Martinez and former IBF featherweight titleholder, Antonio Rivera followed. His performance against Martinez was probably his finest exhibition of pure skill. He simply befuddled his opponent, never allowing him into the fight while cruising to a unanimous decision win. Against the hard-hitting Rivera, he had a nervous moment early when Rivera rocked him with a right, but he boxed his way to another decision. Still, back then, the WBO belt was only going to take you so far and he vacated the title.

He finally got the chance at something big when he challenged WBA lightweight champion, Tony Lopez in 1993. In an interesting contrast of styles, he put up another fine performance. He could hardly miss Lopez with his right and appeared to stagger him several times. By the final bell, there were many who thought that he had done enough, but it was in the Arco Arena in Sacramento where Lopez was a god-like figure. Lopez retained his title by a two-point margin on all three cards.

Among many South Africans upset by the decision was the iconic Nelson Mandela, who promptly took it upon himself to lodge a complaint with the WBA. It worked. A rematch in Sun City, South Africa followed four months later and this time Thobela, who dominated the earlier rounds, weathered a late rounds surge by Lopez, winning the decision and the title.

It did not last long. He lost the title in his first defense, getting outhustled by Orzubek Nazarov, losing a clear decision. A rematch happened but the result was the same. Then, to top it all off, he dropped an eight-round decision to a 11-22-2 journeyman in England by the name of Karl Taylor.

Just more than a year after becoming world champion, his career seemed in shambles, but he dusted himself off and pulled off a seven-fight knockout streak over various international opponents, steadily rising in weight.

Then in 1996 disaster struck again when he was knocked cold in the second round by another British in-and-outer, Geoff McCreesh. The up-and-down pattern continued. There were close decision losses to the likes of Willy Wise and Cornelius Carr, while managing a draw against future WBC welterweight champion, Carlos Baldomir in between those fights.

The Carr fight was all the way up at middleweight, and when he stepped up yet another division to super middleweight it was considered madness. He managed to win the South African title from Soon Botes to get back in the win column when, out of the blue, he landed a world title shot at WBC champion, Glenn Catley in 2000.

The fight was held at Carnival City in Brakpan, South Africa and was considered an easy pay day for Catley. Yet, the crowd turned out and voiced their support. He was, after all, still the “Rose of Soweto” and everybody, despite all the ups and downs, loved him.

Yet again, ten years later, I was sitting in front of the TV with my father who just had to “watch The Rose.” Still, looking at the pudgy Thobela standing across the ring from a clearly bigger Catley, one had an ominous feeling.

Still, as the fight progressed, it was clear that the timing was still there and incredibly, he still seemed to have respectable power, so many weight divisions north from where he started. Catley was bullying him and winning rounds but every now and then Thobela would hit him with a clear shot or two that got the crowd excited.

With the final bell sounding, Thobela was trailing on two cards and needed something dramatic. He chased after Catley but when they got to exchanging blows, Catley rocked Thobela with a right and several left hooks. With the last minute arriving it looked like Catley was on his way to retaining his title, Thobela having to console himself with having given a valiant effort.

Then the miracle happened: With under a minute to go, Thobela caught Catley with a short right that hurt him badly, the follow up punches sending him to the canvas. Catley got up but Thobela was on him. A right uppercut hit the spot and Thobela nailed him with a series of rights, then a left hook and two more rights on the ropes that made him stagger across the ring with Thobela landing one chopping right after another until he collapsed to the floor. He somehow managed to rise but he was too late and was counted out with seven seconds left on the clock.

The crowd was delirious and out of their seats with joy. Many who were ringside to whom I have spoken to over the years, often described it as the greatest moment they ever witnessed. The former two-time lightweight world titlist had managed to repeat the trick at super middleweight!

In our TV room, the same scene repeated itself between my father and I, ten years later and against all odds.

He lost the title to Davey Hilton months later and still competed at the top for a while, carrying on too long like most fighters do. However, the rest of his career is immaterial. His legend was galvanized that night at Carnival City.

Outside of the ring, he was one of the nicest, most humble of men that you could hope to meet. Always approachable, always ready with a smile. He was the kind of guy who would message you on your birthday or simply to check in to see if you were doing ok. As if you, and not him, was the legend. He had a vibe about him that made everyone around him feel good.

In a country that was and still is, polarized to some extent, he was a unifying force, much like the national rugby squad, who brought people of all walks of life together.

Dingaan Thobela was one of South African boxing’s very rare crossover stars. He was unique. One of a kind. He will be missed.

Rest in Peace, “Rose of Soweto.” We will never forget you.