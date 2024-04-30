Turki Alalshikh Aims To Add Jared Anderson To Aug. 3 Show, Preferably Versus Deontay Wilder

Turki Alalshikh has several ideas for the Deontay Wilder-Zhilei Zhang winner.

The latest brainstorm calls for a summertime showdown with unbeaten rising contender Jared Anderson. It’s perhaps wishful thinking on the part of the Saudi advisor to the Royal Court, who continues to invest in the heavyweight division. His latest social media post offered an ambitious plan for all involved.

“The talented Jared Anderson is with us now on August 3rd Riyadh Season card at LA against the “Bronze Bomber” Deontay Wilder,” Alalshikh posted Monday on X. [I]f he’s ready by then to fight after 1st of June’s fight against Zhilei Zhang. I always believe that boxing would be at its peak when you have young American heavyweights like Jared Anderson which I also believe in his talent and his promising future.”

Wilder (43-3-1, 42 knockouts) and Zhang (26-2-1, 21 KOs) are due to meet on June 1 at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Alalshikh’s recent vision calls for a two-month turnaround for the winner of that bout, versus a younger and fresher foe.

The tone of the post suggests that Alalshikh has Wilder, a former long-time WBC titlist, pegged to prevail on June 1. Both he and China’s Zhang enter the fight after separate decision defeats to former WBO heavyweight titlist Joseph Parker (35-3, 23 KOs). Wilder dropped a lopsided decision last December 23 at Kingdom Arena. Zhang fell just short versus Parker despite two knockdowns scored in their March 8 clash in the same venue.

Anderson last fought in a dull ten-round victory over Ryad Merhy on April 13 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The fight saw Merhy put up minimal effort and concluded with Anderson apologizing to his fans for the lack of action in their ESPN headliner.

That would not at all be of concern versus either Wilder or Zhang. Money talks, and Alalshikh and his group have enough to piece together any fight they please.

It is worth noting that the Wilder-Zhang winner is being groomed as one of two potential options for Anthony Joshua (27-3, 24 KOs). Two options await the former two-time unified heavyweight tiltist. Filip Hrgovic and Daniel Dubois also meet on June 1, likely for the vacant IBF title. That’s if the Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk winner immediately vacates after their May 18 Ring/undisputed championship also in Riyadh.

Anderson is the only heavyweight of that lot to have not yet land on Alalshikh’s shows.

Those plans figure to change given the interest in the 24-year-old Top Rank-promoted heavyweight.

There are six confirmed fights for the Riyadh Season group’s first U.S. show on August 3. The groundbreaking event is topped by the Israil Madrimov-Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford WBA 154-pound title fight. One heavyweight fight is slated for the undercard, for the moment. Former unified titlist Andy Ruiz and fringe contender Jarrell Miller meet in a scheduled ten-round contest.

It has been made clear that room will be made to bring aboard Anderson, whomever the opponent.

“Focus on your future, training, and commitment and you will reach to your goals,” Alalshikh said of Anderson. “Happy to collaborate with Top Rank again. Riyadh Season card 3rd of August in LA, will be one for the history!”

Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

