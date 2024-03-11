Brandon Figueroa-Jessie Magdaleno In Play For May 4 Canelo-Munguia Card

There is now an answer to the question as to why Brandon Figueroa did not recently challenge for Rey Vargas’ featherweight title.

The Ring has learned that a crossroads bout is in play between Texas’ Figueroa and Las Vegas native Jessie Magdaleno. The pairing of former 122-pound titleholders is due to land on the undercard of the May 4 Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez-Jaime Munguia PBC on Prime Pay-Per-View event from T-Mobile Arena in Vegas.

Figueroa (24-1-1, 18 knockouts) is The Ring’s No. 4-rated featherweight contender. However, the 27-year-old Weslaco, Texas native has not fought since a twelve-round, unanimous decision victory over former WBC featherweight titlist Mark Magsayo (25-2, 17 KOs) last March 4 in Ontario, California.

The former WBC 122-pound titlist claimed an interim version of the WBC featherweight title after his win over Magsayo. It was believed that he would next face Mexico’s Vargas (36-1-1, 22 KOs), No. 3 at 126, in a title consolidation bout. The fight never came into play, which left Figueroa with just one fight in 2023.

Vargas instead faced Ring No. 10 contender Nick Ball (19-0-1, 12 KOs) as part of the March 8 ‘Knockout Chaos’ show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The two fought to a twelve-round, split decision draw. Ball was named as the mandatory challenger despite Figueroa’s place as the interim titlist.

Figueroa is still without a direct path to his second major title. The trade-off is a high profile assignment versus a still-formidable foe.

Magdaleno (29-2, 18 KOs) has not fought since last April 8, in a twelve-round defeat to Raymond Ford in San Antonio, Texas. The setback snapped a four-fight win streak following an April 2018 defeat to Isaac Dogboe which ended his WBO 122-pound title reign.

Ford (15-0-1, 8 KOs), No. 6 at 126, went on to win the WBA featherweight title in a 12th round knockout of Otabek Kholmatov.

Magdaleno won the WBO 122-pound title in a Nov. 2016 points victory over Nonito Donaire (42-8, 28 KOs), No. 8 at 118 and a future Hall-of-Famer. He managed one successful defense before the loss to Dogboe.

Figueroa previously held the WBA ‘Regular’ and WBC titles in the 122-pound division. The latter belt was obtained in a May 2021 seventh-round knockout of former RING 118-pound champion and two-division titlist Luis Nery (35-1, 27 KOs; No. 5 at 122). Figueroa lost the WBC belt to Stephen Fulton (21-1, 8 KOs; No. 1 at 122) via majority decision one fight later. The fiercely contested Nov. 2021 unification bout between defending titlists landed high among the year’s best fights.

The bout was the last at 122 for ‘The Heartbreaker,’ who has won two straight at featherweight. His divisional debut was a July 2022 sixth-round knockout of then-unbeaten Carlos Castro in San Antonio, followed by the victory over Magsayo.

Headlining the show, Guadalajara’s Alvarez (60-2-2, 39KOs) will face Tijuana’s Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs) in an all-Mexico showdown for the undisputed super middleweight championship. Alvarez is The Ring 168-pound champ and No. 4 pound-for-pound. The four-division champ also holds all four major sanctioning body titles at 168 . Munguia, a former WBO 154-pound titlist, is The Ring’s No. 5 168-pound contender.

Jake Donovan a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

