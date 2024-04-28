Alfredo Angulo wins bareknuckle debut, scores one punch KO in 93-second war

Alfredo Angulo at a press conference for his 2014 fight against Canelo Alvarez.

Most fighters transition into a relaxed second career after their boxing days are behind them, but not Alfredo Angulo.

“Perro” Angulo showed that this dog still had some fight in him on Saturday when he made his first fighting appearance in almost three years, not in a boxing ring, but the “squared circle” of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old Angulo scored a first round knockout of four-fight veteran Jeremiah Riggs in their fight, but it was a far more dramatic outing than the result would suggest. Angulo endured dozens of right hands from the aggressive Riggs as Angulo looked to time him for a counter. Riggs used Angulo’s long hair against him, holding him with the left and then wailing away with the right.

Just as Angulo looked to be wearing down, he found the distance he needed to use his superior boxing technique, dropping Riggs for the ten-count with a single right hand.

Angulo, a native of Mexicali, Mexico, had a pro boxing record of 26-8 (21 knockouts) which was highlighted by winning the WBO interim junior middleweight title in 2009 and included fights against world champions like Peter Quillin, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Erislandy Lara.

Angulo’s promoter Nelson Lopez Jr. tells The Ring that the plan next for Angulo is to return to professional boxing for a big opportunity.

Angulo is far from the first former pro boxer to find success in the world of bareknuckle. Former WBA junior middleweight titleholder Austin Trout is currently the BKFC welterweight champion, while former contender Dat Nguyen won the BKFC bantamweight title in 2021.