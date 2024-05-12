Rocky Hernandez Stops Daniel Lugo In 7th Round, Proposes To Longtime Partner

May 11, 2024; Aguascalientes, MX; Eduardo Hernandez and Daniel Lugo during their fight at the Palenque de la Feria National de San Marcos in Aguascalientes, MX. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

Eduardo ‘Rocky’ Hernandez earned two wins on Saturday evening.

The all-action 130-pound contender overcame an early scare to break down and stop countryman Daniel Lugo in the seventh round. A bludgeoned Lugo was under attack before referee Alejandro Lomeli stopped the contest at 2:17 of round seven.

Hernandez was one round away from winning the WBC 130-pound title in his last bout. O’Shaquie Foster ended that dream with an improbable 12th round knockout last October 28 on the road in Cancun, Mexico. The 26-year-old Mexico City native beefed up his training team, employing the services of Kay Koroma. The effects were immediate, as Hernandez boxed smartly at times when he would previously fight with reckless abandon.

That patience was put to the test in a dramatic third round.

Lugo rocked Hernandez with a left hook and let his hands go in a bid for a stunning upset. He was denied that moment by the judges when he was forced to settle for a draw with former 126-pound titlist Mauricio Lara on February 16 in Oaxaca, Mexico. Lugo was determined to take it out of the judges’ hands as he bombarded a stunned Hernandez with power shots.

Hernandez’s immediate response was to play four-corner defense. It worked well enough to avoid further punishment before he settled into a more disciplined approach.

Lugo’s moment had passed, as he was outgunned throughout the rest of the fight. Hernandez returned to his old form in a dominant fifth round that proved to be the beginning of the end for his blooded countryman.

The tempo of the fight remained with Hernandez through the rest of the fight. Lugo was stunned by an uppercut in round seven and no longer able to defend himself. That much was recognized by the referee, who intervened and rescued him from additional punishment.

Hernandez advanced to 35-2 (30 knockouts), while Lugo fell to 27-3-1 (18KOs).

The good fortunes didn’t end for Hernandez, who moved forward on a personal level. The still-relevant contender dropped to a knee and proposed to his longtime partner, Vanessa, at center ring.

The happy couple—who have two kids together—will now prepare for their nuptials as Hernandez also resets his sights on the divisional titlists.

Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.Follow @JakeNDaBox

