Lucas Browne Announces Retirement

Lucas Browne, seen after his KO win over Junior Fa. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne has announced his retirement from professional boxing.

The former secondary WBA heavyweight titlist suffered a defeat to Hemi Ahio on the undercard of the Lomachenko v Kambosos card, leaving his final record at 31-6 (27 KO).

Browne, known for his power and tenacity, leaves behind a legacy of remarkable achievements and memorable moments.

Reflecting on his decision, Lucas Browne expressed gratitude for the support he received throughout his career, stating, “I am incredibly proud of what I’ve accomplished in the ring, and I am deeply thankful to all the fans who have supported me along the way. I hope you were entertained, win lose or draw.

It’s been an incredible journey, and I’m excited to embark on the next chapter of my life with my family and continue to contribute to the sport through my gym.”

Browne’s manager, Matt Clark, also weighed in on the announcement, highlighting Browne’s remarkable journey from turning pro in his 30s without any amateur background to becoming a world champion.

Clark stated, “Lucas Browne’s accomplishments in the ring are nothing short of extraordinary. He will go down as one of the greatest Australian Heavyweights ever, and his victory over Ruslan Chagaev stands as one of the most significant moments in Australian boxing history.

But perhaps one of Lucas’ greatest traits is that he always has time for the fans of the sport. He never turns anyone back for a photo or an autograph. The sport is richer for having him in it”.

Throughout his career, Browne’s indomitable spirit and determination captured the hearts of fans worldwide. This was highlighted by his “Rocky-like” comeback against Chagaev in 2016.

He was also the only Australian Heavyweight to capture the Commonwealth title in over 100 years.