The Matrix Ressurection: Vasiliy Lomachenko devours George Kambosos Jr. for IBF lightweight belt

George Kambosos Jr. thought he would stare down Vasiliy Lomachenko all week. Too bad his eyes did not shoot laser beams, because it was about the only way the mediocre Australian was going to beat the former lightweight world champion.

Lomachenko was contemplating retirement, but his 11th round stoppage over Kambosos for the vacant IBF lightweight title before an arena record 14,147 at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, may have “The Matrix” thinking otherwise.

Lomachenko (18-3, 12 knockouts) was simply brilliant, ending a dominant performance at 2:49 of the 11th after knocking down the overmatched Kambosos (21-3, 10 KOs) twice.

The Ring’s No. 1 lightweight, Lomachenko regained the IBF belt after losing it to Teofimo Lopez Jr. in 2020.

At 36, there were some inklings of doubt if the future Hall of Famer’s skill were eroding. It did not look like it against the outclassed Kambosos.

“It looked like a knockout today, not ‘No-Mas-Chenko,’” Lomachenko said. “But, you know, we trained hard for this moment. I want to thank my opponent. He is a strong man and a true warrior.

“My plan was to adjust to my opponent. This is what I did during the fight. I knew I needed to finish strong. And in the last three rounds I was trying to find his body.”

At the time of the stoppage, Lomachenko was up 99-91 on the scorecards of judges Steve Gray and Michiaki Someya, and 98-92 on judge Benoit Roussel’s card.

The defeat marked the third setback in the last four fights for Kambosos, who many thought he also lost to Maxi Hughes last July in Shawnee, Oklahoma, after dropping two-straight to Devin Haney in losing the undisputed lightweight title and the rematch.

Since upsetting Lopez in November 2021 for the undisputed lightweight title, Kambosos has been unable to capture the same magic. He underwent managerial and camp changes, losing a lawsuit to his former manager, Peter Kahn, and going through different trainers after parting ways with previous trainer Javiel Centeno.

Lomachenko was completely baffling to Kambosos in the opening round. It was the forebearer of things to come. He danced around the limited Kambosos, who moves in straight lines, and picked away at the Australian. As the second closed, Lomachenko nailed Kambosos with a straight left to the face, and followed by a left-right combination that had Kambosos stumbling back into the ropes.

Each time Kambosos tried coming forward with the right, Lomachenko was not there to be hit, out of range. With 1:05 left in the third, referee Katsuhiko Nakamura, who Team Kambosos tried to replace, warned Kambosos about a borderline right on the waistline.

The fighters closed the third with a fast exchange, which had Kambosos yelling at his Ukrainian opponent and had to be pushed back to his corner by Nakamura.

With 1:48 left in the fourth, Kambosos popped Lomachenko with a right, but The Matrix had Kambosos backing up. With 1:13 left in the round, Loma tapped Kambosos with a left to the body, beautifully setting up a left to the head with 1:07 remaining in the ring.

Kambosos did not know what to do against Lomachenko, who kept going to Kambosos’ left, forcing the Australian to reach further with his dominant hand. With :17 left in the fifth, Lomachenko sent an off-balance Kambosos to the canvas with a left, which was rightfully ruled a slip.

After five rounds, Lomachenko owned a 73-16 connect advantage. He was completely outclassing the pedestrian Kambosos, who over his last four fights has proven to be a one-hit wonder.

With 1:34 left in the seventh, Kambosos slipped in a right to the body. About 30 seconds later, Loma had Kambosos backed in a corner. With 46 seconds left in the round, Lomachenko nailed Kambosos with a left to the body. He was systematically breaking down the Australian.

Kambosos, his right eye swollen, returned to his corner with his head down.

In the opening minute of the eighth, Lomachenko went back to swaying and attacking Kambosos on his left side. Kambosos had no counter to stop it. Loma was smashing Kambosos’ face. He needed the cut on his right eyelid addressed.

Lomachenko had Kambosos backing up in the ninth. The stiff Kambosos was again unable to counter it. With blood pouring down the right side of his face, Kambosos, who showed great guts in the beating he was taking, got plowed with a short left as the ninth closed.

In the 10th, Lomachenko nailed Kambosos’ face with right after right, hitting him at will with the jab, and then changing levels and plowing Kambosos with a short right at the jaw.

As the 11th round began, Lomachenko had outlanded Kambosos 157-38. With 31 seconds left in the 11th, Lomachenko, seemingly with all the time in the world, wound up and rammed a left into Kambosos’ stomach, causing Kambosos in a delayed move to take a knee.

Kambosos rose at eight with little left. The Ukrainian closed it at 2:49 of the 11th with two digging body shots. Jim Kambosos, the father of George Kambosos Jr., threw in the towel mercifully ending it.

“I never ran around during my boxing career,” Lomachenko said. “I always take fights. Right now, I want to come back to my home, spend time with my family, and after I rest a little bit, we can talk about my future.”

Joseph Santoliquito is an award-winning sportswriter who has been working for Ring Magazine/RingTV.com since October 1997 and is the president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

