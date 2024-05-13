Boxer Sherif Lawal dies after collapsing during pro debut in London

Photo from St Pancras BC's Facebook

A boxer from London has tragically died after collapsing in the ring during the fourth round of his professional debut on Sunday.

Sherif Lawal, 29, was facing Portuguese fighter Malam Varela at Harrow Leisure Centre when he was knocked down by a right hand to the head in the opening bout of a show promoted by Costakis Evangelou. The fight was stopped and CPR was administered in the ring for 10-15 minutes, according to BoxingNewsOnline.com. Lawal was rushed to Northwick Park Hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

The remainder of the card, which was to include light heavyweight boxer Amarildo Bakaj and cruiserweight Roberto Bakaj was canceled out of respect to the distressed boxer.

“This was a tragic incident and my profound sympathies go out to Sherif’s family. It’s a difficult time for everyone to be involved in the boxing fraternity and we’re trying to absorb what happened. No one wants to see something like this in any sport,” Evangelou was quoted by The Sun.

“Sherif was a great boxer and man.”

General Secretary of the British Boxing Board of Control Robert Smith was quoted by BoxingScene confirming that Lawal had passed all of his pre-fight medical exams. “It’s an awful, tragic thing to happen,” said Smith.

Lawal, who trained out of the St. Pancras Amateur Boxing Club, was trained by CJ Hussein, who was quoted in a story from the Camden New Journal in March as describing Lawal as “a real inspiration to all the young boxers at the gym.”

BoxingScene reports that Lawal began boxing in 2018 and competed in the National Elite Championships as an amateur last year.