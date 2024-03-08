Rey Vargas, Nick Ball Fight To 12-Round Split Decision Draw; Vargas Retains WBC Title

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 08: Nick Ball punches Rey Vargas during the WBC World Featherweight title fight between Rey Vargas and Nick Ball on the Knockout Chaos boxing card at the Kingdom Arena on March 08, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

A strong second half rally by Nick Ball was not enough to win his first major title.

The unbeaten challenger overcame a massive scorecard deficit just enough to avoid his first career defeat. Mexico’s Rey Vargas survived two knockdown calls to retain his WBC featherweight title via twelve-round, split decision draw Friday evening from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Judge Massimo Barrovecchio (114-112) scored it for Vargas, while Jun Bae Lim (116-110) had it wide for Ball. Judge Rey Danseco (113-113) had Vargas winning seven rounds, but the two knockdowns produced the even score and thus the split draw.

Vargas entered the fight as the No.3-rated 126-pounder by The Ring, but hadn’t fought at the weight since his July 2022 title win over Mark Magsayo. His lone fight between then and Friday was his lone career defeat when he was outpointed by O’Shaquie Foster in their vacant WBC 130-pound title fight last February.

Ring rust wasn’t evident early, however, as Vargas was strong in the first half. His massive height and reach advantage was put to good use versus the 5’2” Ball, No. 10 at 126. A dogged effort saw the squat challenger come forward but struggle to land anything of consequence.

Frustration was evident in Ball’s approach. He was warned in round two for tossing Vargas to the canvas. He was verbally disciplined by referee Giovanni Poggi for several other infractions but avoided a point deduction.

The second of two title fights on the night took a dramatic turn in the second half.

Vargas was well ahead on two of the three scorecards but ran into trouble midway through round seven. Power shots by Ball had Vargas on wobbly legs on two occasions in the final 90 seconds of the frame to ignite a massive rally.

Things went from bad to worse for Vargas, who was dropped just before the bell to end the eighth round. He vehemently protested that Ball through him to the canvas and was not entirely wrong. Ball flung Vargas over his hip with his left arm before he landed a right hand and left hook. Vargas hit the floor and Poggi issued a count.

Ball maintained momentum in round nine before Vargas punched his way back into the lead in the tenth. It was enough to seal the win on one scorecard, though he still struggled to slow down the resurgent Ball.

Vargas spit out his gum shield and punched it into the crowd after a second knockdown call late in the eleventh round. Ball had Vargas hurt along the ropes and landed a right hand to the temple. Vargas fell to the canvas but argued that he tripped over Ball’s foot, though to no avail.

A last-ditch effort by Vargas in the twelfth and final round was enough to retain his title, even without the victory. Both fighters argued at the end that they deserved the nod.

Instead, there is the chance they can run it back.

Vargas (36-1-1, 22 knockouts) was credited with landing 118-of-536 total punches (22%) according to Compubox. Ball (19-0-1, 12 KOs) landed 111-of-472 (23.5%), a slightly better margin and also connected with the more telling blows.

It wasn’t enough in the eyes of two of the three judges and perhaps cost him a massive unification opportunity. Rumors swirled that a win by Ball would have set up a featherweight title tilt versus recently crowned WBA beltholder Raymond Ford (15-0-1, 9 KOs), No. 6 at 126. The fight was heavily rumored as part of the forthcoming Matchroom Boxing versus Queensberry Promotions 5-on-5 tournament in June.

The matchup could still come into play, though just with Ford’s WBA title at stake. Ford is signed to Matchroom; Ball is with Queensberry.

Ball earned the opportunity after a twelve-round, unanimous decision victory over former WBO 122-pound titleholder Isaac Dogboe last November 18 in Manchester, England.

The bout was part of a six-fight DAZN/PPV.com pay-per-view event.

