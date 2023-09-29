Fight Night Program – Week of Sept. 29 – Oct. 4

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Friday, September 29 – 2300 Arena, Philadelphia

Tevin Farmer vs. Oscar Barajas – lightweight – 8 rounds

Farmer narrowly lost his IBF junior lightweight title just before the COVID-19 pandemic and then took a long layoff until this past June, but he is now looking to get his second win in three months when he faces Mexican banger Barajas and then try to get another chance at regaining his old belt.

Also on this card:

Oluwafemi Oyeleye vs. Jimmy Williams – junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Carlos Rosario vs. Diuhil Olguin – lightweight – 6 rounds

Joshua Jones vs. Jonathan Perez – lightweight – 4 rounds

Also on this card: Combat Sports Now

Friday, September 29 – Miccosukee Indian Gaming Resort, Miami, Fla.

Winston Guerrero vs. Charlie Clemente-Andino – junior bantamweight – 8 rounds

Vladimir Shishkin vs. Ramon Ayala – super middleweight – 8 rounds

Leonardo Padilla vs. Jose Antonio Meza – featherweight – 8 rounds

Yoanki Urrutia vs. Esau Herrera de la Cruz – middleweight – 8 rounds

Friday, September 29 – Bally’s Park Place, Atlantic City, N.J.

Branden Pizarro vs. Esteban Garcia – welterweight – 10 rounds

Romuel Cruz vs. Dominique Griffin – junior featherweight – 6 rounds

Elijah Vines vs. Isiah Hart – junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Naheem Parker vs. Efrain Cruz – junior welterweight – 6 rounds

Saturday, September 30 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo – super middleweight – 12 rounds

Every time Canelo fights, the boxing world stops and watches. This time he takes on a fellow undisputed Ring magazine champ in a challenge that will put Charlo’s mobility and speed on the spot against the aggression and the power of Canelo. A must-watch fight for both hardcore and casual fans, and for all the right reasons.

What to expect in this fight: A walk in the park it won’t be, but Canelo should get the job done in what could be a great fight if the clash of contrasting styles that everyone expects finally materialize.

The winner may go on to: If it’s Canelo, we may see him against “the other Charlo” in the short run, since the “revenge” narrative will already be implied. If it’s Charlo, the high-stakes rematch will be his chance to retire Canelo if he manages to do it again.

Also on this card:

Jesus Ramos Jr. vs. Erickson Lubin – junior middleweight – 12 rounds

Yordenis Ugas vs. Mario Barrios -welterweight – 12 rounds

Elijah Garcia vs. Armando Resendiz – middleweight – 10 rounds

Frank Sanchez vs. Scott Alexander – heavyweight – 10 rounds

Gabriel Valenzuela vs. Yeis Gabriel Solano – junior welterweight – 8 rounds

Terrell Gausha vs. KeAndre Leatherwood – middleweight – 8 rounds

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Isaac Rodrigues – light heavyweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: Showtime PPV

Saturday, September 30 – Wembley Arena, London, UK

Jai Opetaia vs. Jordan Thompson – cruiserweight – 12 rounds

Ring champ Opetaia has been sidelined for more than a year since his upset win over Mairis Briedis due in part to a broken jaw from that title fight, but he is now eager to jump in the ring in the UK to start his own championship run with a bang.

Also on this card:

Ellie Scotney vs. Laura Soledad Griffa – women’s junior featherweight – 10 rounds

Cheavon Clarke vs. Vasil Ducar – cruiserweight – 10 rounds

Rhiannon Dixon vs. Katherina Thanderz – women’s lightweight – 10 rounds

George Liddard vs. Peter Kramer – middleweight – 6 rounds

Shannon Ryan vs. Xenia Jorneac – women’s junior bantamweight – 6 rounds

Maiseyrose Courtney vs. Martina Bernile – women’s flyweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, September 30 – Regnum Carya Hotel, Antalya, Turkey

Otto Wallin vs. Murat Gassiev – heavyweight – 12 rounds

Fatih Keles vs. Khuseyn Baysangurov – junior middleweight – 12 rounds

Saturday, September 30 – York Hall, London

Caroline Dubois vs. Magali Rodriguez – women’s lightweight – 10 rounds

Viddal Riley vs. Nathan Quarless – cruiserweight – 10 rounds

Callum Simpson vs. Jose De Jesus Macias – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Jeamie Tshikeva vs. Igor Macedo – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: FITE+

Saturday, September 30 – Hamilton Convention Ctr., Hamilton, Canada

Ryan Rozicki vs. Alante Green – cruiserweight – 12 rounds

John Michael Bianco vs. Samuel Moses – super middleweight – 8 rounds

October 4 – Whitesands Events Center, Plant City, Fla.

Pablo Cesar Cano vs. Zachary Ochoa – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Omar Salcido Gamez vs. Jose Nunez – lightweight – 10 rounds

Oscar Alvarez Guerrero vs. Jose Arellano – junior lightweight – 8 rounds

Dante Concepcion vs. Lordgod Pannell – welterweight – 4 rounds,

Where to watch it: ProBox TV

Check out our up-to-date streaming service and TV channel guide to gain more insight on the current boxing and combat sports broadcasting landscape, exclusive at The Ring magazine:

How to watch boxing in 2023 – By Diego Morilla

Diego M. Morilla writes for The Ring since 2013. He has also written for HBO.com, ESPN.com and many other magazines, websites, newspapers and outlets since 1993. He is a full member of the Boxing Writers Association of America and an elector for the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He has won two first-place awards in the BWAA’s annual writing contest, and he is the moderator of The Ring’s Women’s Ratings Panel. He served as copy editor for the second era of The Ring en Español (2018-2020) and is currently a writer and editor for RingTV.com.

Follow @MorillaBoxing