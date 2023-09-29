Friday, September 29, 2023  |
About Us
NEW ISSUE ON DIGITAL
FREE HAGLER MEMORIAL MAG!

News

Aficianado

Weigh-in alert: Caroline Dubois vs. Magali Rodriguez and undercard – Photos

CAROLINE DUBOIS v MAGALI RODRIGUEZ - Photo by LAWRENCE LUSTIG/BOXXER
Fighters Network
29
Sep
by Ring TV | 

Caroline Dubois and Magali Rodriguez is official for tomorrow night as both fighters made weight effortlessly at today’s official weigh-ins in London’s historic York Hall, scene of tomorrow night’s battles which will air live on Sky Sports.

Here’s the full report, photos and undercard.

 

 
CAROLINE DUBOIS v MAGALI RODRIGUEZ – Photo by LAWRENCE LUSTIG/BOXXER

Lightweight



Caroline Dubois (9st 8lbs) vs. Magali Rodriguez (9st 9lbs)

 

 VIDDAL RILEY V NATHAN QUARLESS – Photo by LAWRENCE LUSTIG/BOXXER

Cruiserweight
Viddal Riley (14st 3lbs) vs. Nathan Quarless (14st 3lbs)

 

 CALLUM SIMPSON V JOSE DE JESUS MACIAS – Photo by LAWRENCE LUSTIG/BOXXER

Super middleweight
Callum Simpson (11st 13lbs) vs. Jose De Jesus Macias (11st 13lbs)

 

 
JEAMIE TKV V IGOR MACEDO – Photo by LAWRENCE LUSTIG/BOXXER

Heavyweight
Jeamie TKV (18st 7lbs) vs. Igor Macedo (16st 9lbs)

STEVE MCKENNA V DARREN TETLEY – Photo by LAWRENCE LUSTIG/BOXXER

Welterweight
Stephen McKenna (11st) vs. Darren Tetley (10st 12lbs)

 

A press release by Boxxer was used in this article.

SIGN UP TO GET RING NEWS ALERTS

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
© 2023 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.