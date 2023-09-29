Weigh-in alert: Caroline Dubois vs. Magali Rodriguez and undercard – Photos
CAROLINE DUBOIS v MAGALI RODRIGUEZ - Photo by LAWRENCE LUSTIG/BOXXER
29
Sep
Caroline Dubois and Magali Rodriguez is official for tomorrow night as both fighters made weight effortlessly at today’s official weigh-ins in London’s historic York Hall, scene of tomorrow night’s battles which will air live on Sky Sports.
Here’s the full report, photos and undercard.
Lightweight
Caroline Dubois (9st 8lbs) vs. Magali Rodriguez (9st 9lbs)
Cruiserweight
Viddal Riley (14st 3lbs) vs. Nathan Quarless (14st 3lbs)
Super middleweight
Callum Simpson (11st 13lbs) vs. Jose De Jesus Macias (11st 13lbs)
Heavyweight
Jeamie TKV (18st 7lbs) vs. Igor Macedo (16st 9lbs)
Welterweight
Stephen McKenna (11st) vs. Darren Tetley (10st 12lbs)
A press release by Boxxer was used in this article.