Weigh-In alert: Jai Opetaia vs Jordan Thompson and undercard – Photos

Wembley, UK - September 29: Jai Opetaia and Jordan Thompson Weigh In ahead of their IBF and Ring Magazine Cruiserweight World Title fight - Photo by Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Weights and running order ahead of Matchroom Boxing’s double-header at the OVO Arena Wembley tomorrow night (Saturday September 30), shown live worldwide on DAZN.
Wembley, UK – September 29: Maisey Rose Courtney and Martina Bernile Weigh In ahead of their Flyweight Contest – Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Flyweights
MAISEYROSE COURTNEY 114.2 lbs v MARTINA BERNILE 113.1 lbs
(Eltham, England) (Milan, Italy)
Wembley, UK – September 29: Shannon Ryan and Xexia Jorneac Weigh In ahead of their Super Flyweight Contest Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Junior bantamweight
SHANNON RYAN 115.1 lbs v XEXIA JORNEAC 113.7 lbs
(Watford, England) (Hunedoara, Romania)
Wembley, UK – September 29: Ibraheem Sulaimaan and Joshua Ocampo Weigh In ahead of their Lightweight Contest – Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Lightweights
IBRAHEEM SULAIMAAN 135.8 lbs v JOSHUA OCAMPO 133.6 lbs
(Birmingham, England) (Cucuta, Colombia)
Wembley, UK – September 29: George Liddard and Peter Kramer Weigh In ahead of their Middleweight Contest- Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Middleweights
GEORGE LIDDARD 162.6 lbs v PETER KRAMER 160.5 lbs
(Billericay, England) (Budapest, Hungary)
Wembley, UK – September 29: Ellie Scotney and Laura Soledad Griffa Weigh In ahead of their IBF junior featherweight Title World Title fight – Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
IBF Junior featherweight title
ELLIE SCOTNEY 121.6 lbs v LAURA SOLEDAD GRIFFA 120.5 lbs
(Catford, England) (Buenos Aires, Argentina)
Wembley, UK – September 29: Rhiannon Dixon and Katherina Thanderz Weigh In ahead of their vacant EBU European Lightweight Title fight – Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
EBU European lightweights
RHIANNON DIXON 134.4 lbs v KATHARINA THANDERZ 134.2 lbs
(Warrington, England) (Oslo, Norway)
Wembley, UK – September 29: Jimmy Sains and Bartlomiej Stryczeck Weigh In ahead of their Middleweight Contest – Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Middleweights
JIMMY SAINS 162.3 lbs v BARTLOMIEJ STRYCZECK 162 lbs
(Hornchurch, England) (Bestwina, Poland)
Wembley, UK – September 29: Cheavon Clarke Final Weigh In ahead of their vacant IBF International Cruiserweight Title Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Cruiserweights
CHEAVON CLARKE 198.3 lbs v VASIL DUCAR 199.4 lbs
(Gravesend, England) (Brno, Czech Republic)
Wembley, UK – September 29: Jai Opetaia and Jordan Thompson Weigh In ahead of their IBF and Ring Magazine Cruiserweight World Title fight- Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Ring Magazine cruiserweight championship
JAI OPETAIA 198.6 lbs v JORDAN THOMPSON 198.9 lbs
(Sydney, Australia) (Manchester, England)
A press release by Matchroom was used in this article.