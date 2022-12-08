Fight Night Program – Week of December 8-14

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Friday, December 9 – Newtown Athletic Club, Newton Township, Pa.

Shinard Bunch vs. Hank Lundy – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Bunch will face former world title challenger Lundy in his third fight this year after fighting eight times in 2021, aiming at a title opportunity sometime in 2023.

Also on this card:

Guido Schramm vs. Carlos Zatarain – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Daiyaan Butt vs. Raekwon Butler – junior welterweight – 6 rounds

John Leonardo vs. Jesus Guzman – junior featherweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: FightNight Live

Friday, December 9 – Hidalgo, Texas

Austin Trout vs. Jose Sanchez Charles – junior middleweight – 8 rounds

Samuel Castaneda vs. Julio Sanchez – junior welterweight – 6 rounds

Brian Arregui vs. Eduardo Reyes – junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Friday, December 9 – The Melbourne Pavillion, Flemington, Australia

Sam Soliman vs. Joel Camilleri – middleweight – 10 rounds

Mason Smith vs. Lachlan Higgins – middleweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: FITE

Saturday, December 10 – CHI Health Center, Omaha, Neb.

Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan – welterweight – 12 rounds

Crawford’s new homecoming defense of his WBO welterweight title should be a reason for fans to rejoice – only it isn’t. Crawford is on the wrong side of the news (failed negotiations, pointless social media fights, etc.) way too much, and fighting Avanesyan instead of one of the many pound-for-pound-level fighters in his weight class is not helping. Let’s hope for a highlight-reel performance that could put him back on the right side of the news for a change.

Cris Cyborg vs. Gabrielle Holloway – women’s lightweight – 4 rounds

Lofty expectations are being placed on Brazil’s Cyborg, one of the best MMA fighters ever, in her boxing debut. Should she manage to make a safe and successful crossover, the sky is the limit for her in a talent-laden division during one of women’s boxing’s best years ever.

Also on this card:

Arnold Khegai vs. Eduardo Baez – featherweight – 10 rounds

Jeremiah Milton vs. Dajuan Calloway – heavyweight – 6 rounds

Steven Nelson vs. James Ballard – light heavyweight – 8 rounds

Edel Gomez vs. Joseph Aguilar – light heavyweight – 8 rounds

Boubacar Sylla vs. Javier Mayoral – welterweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: BLK Prime PPV

Saturday, December 10 – Madison Square Garden, New York

Teofimo Lopez vs. Sandor Martin – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Former Ring champion Lopez is on the comeback trail after losing all his belts in Australia to George Kambosos Jr., and he picked a helluva foe to continue his campaign in the 140-pound division after a win back in August. Martin became an overnight sensation when he scored a major upset by defeating Mikey Garcia in his backyard, and he’s now going for double or nothing in this WBC junior welterweight title eliminator.

Also on this card:

Jared Anderson vs. Jerry Forrest – heavyweight – 10 rounds

Keyshawn Davis vs. Juan Carlos Burgos – lightweight – 8 rounds

Xander Zayas vs. Alexis Salazar – junior middleweight – 8 rounds

Delante Johnson vs. Mike O’Han Jr. – junior welterweight – 8 rounds

Joe Ward vs. Frederic Julan – light heavyweight – 6 rounds

Jahi Tucker vs. Ivan Pandzic – welterweight – 8 rounds

Bruce Carrington vs. Juan Tapia – featherweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN/ESPN Deportes/ESPN+

Saturday, December 10 – First Direct Arena, Leeds, England

Josh Warrington vs. Luis Lopez – featherweight – 12 rounds

Local hero Warrington makes a homecoming defense of his IBF title against a tough Mexican contender on a 9-0 (7 KO) winning streak.

Ebanie Bridges vs. Shannon O’Connell – women’s bantamweight -10 rounds

Two of Australia’s finest female boxers travel to England to settle there their neighborhood bragging rights. Bridges is a solid young champ who will be defending her IBF title, but you can never count battle-hardened O’Connell out.

Also on this card:

Felix Cash vs. Celso Neves – middleweight – 8 rounds

Hopey Price vs. Jonathan Santana – junior featherweight – 8 rounds

Shannon Courtenay vs. Gemma Ruegg – women’s junior featherweight – 8 rounds

James Metcalf vs. Courtney Pennington – junior middleweight – 8 rounds

Junaid Bostan vs. Athanasios Glynos – junior middleweight – 8 rounds

Calum French vs. Kurt Jackson – lightweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, December 10 – The SSE Arena, Belfast, Northern Ireland

Michael Conlan vs. Karim Guerfi – featherweight – 10 rounds

Former Olympian and local hero Conlan continues in rebuilding mode after missing his shot to become a world titlist in a heartbreaking loss to Leigh Wood back in March.

Also on this card:

Sean McComb vs. Zolt Osadan – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Graham McCormack vs. Fearghus Quinn – middleweight – 10 rounds

Kurt Walker vs. Yader Cardoza – featherweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+

Saturday, December 10 – International Exhibition Center, Goyang, South Korea

Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo – 8 rounds

Ah, yes, our dear Manny is back in the ring… in a “randomweight” fight against a “martial artist” in an “exhibition.” I only needed one reason to NOT watch this, but I got three! Yeah, pass. Sorry!

Where to watch it: FiteTV

Saturday, December 10 – Roemmerhalle, Heilbronn, Germany

Tina Rupprecht vs. Rocio Gaspar – strawweight – 10 rounds

“Tiny Tina” is one of the best smaller weight fighters out there, and she will be defending her WBC title in another hometown defense.

Also on this card:

Slawa Spomer vs. Egzon Maliqaj – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Alexander Rigas vs Tomas Bezvoda – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Sunday, December 11 – Caribe Royale, Orlando, Fla.

Orestes Velazquez vs. Guillermo Crocco – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Yamaguchi Falcao vs. Ernest Amuzu – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Connor Coyle vs. Sladan Janjanin – middleweight – 10 rounds

Kalliopi Kourouni vs. Calista Silgado – women’s junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Melvin Lopez vs. Jobert Alvarez – bantamweight – 10 rounds

Joseph George vs. Raiko Santana – super middleweight– 10 rounds

Yoenis Tellez vs. Jean Rivera – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Sergio Martinez vs. Noah Kidd – middleweight– 10 rounds

Where to watch it: CBS Sports Net

Sunday, December 11: Ekaterinburg, Russia

Magomed Kurbanov vs. Johan Gonzalez – junior middleweights – 10 rounds

Jorge Linares vs. Zhora Hamazaryan – lightweight – 10 rounds

Tuesday, December 13 – Ariake Arena, Tokyo, Japan

Naoya Inoue vs. Paul Butler – bantamweight – 12 rounds

“The Monster” Inoue, rated No. 2 at pound-for-pound by The Ring, risks his undisputed crown in a four-belt unification at home. The unmissable, non-World Cup sporting event of the week, no doubt!

Also on this card:

Yoshiki Takei vs. Bruno Tarimo – junior featherweight – 12 rounds

Andy Hiraoka vs. Min Ho Jung – junior welterweight- 12 rounds

Satoshi Shimizu vs. Landy Cris Leon – featherweight- 12 rounds

Takuma Inoue vs. Jade Bornea – featherweight- 10 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+