Jermaine Franklin returns to action against Devin Vargas on May 23

Jermaine Franklin believes he can still become a legit heavyweight contender.

Franklin returns to action on May 23, squaring off against Devin Vargas in a 10-round bout at Wayne State FieldHouse in Detroit, Michigan, Salita Promotions announced Thursday afternoon. Preceding the Franklin-Vargas fight will be a compelling eight-round clash between unbeaten junior welterweight prospects Joshua Pagan and Roger Hilley.

Both fights will be part of the Big Time Boxing USA card that will stream live on DAZN (8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT).

“We have assembled some of the baddest men from the Detroit boxing scene for this fight card,” said Dmitriy Salita, President of Salita Promotions. “Future world champions facing top competition in a true test of mettle and looking to take the next step.

“This is what the Big Time Boxing series is all about. Each man is hungry to make a statement of his own, especially Jermaine, who is one of America’s top-ranked heavyweights. I want to thank DAZN for giving all the fighters a worldwide platform to show out for Detroit. And I thank the Detroit boxing community for coming out to support their favorite hometown fighters.”

Franklin (22-2, 14 KOs), who resides in nearby Saginaw, last fought on July 15, defeating Isaac Muñoz Gutierrez by decision over 10 one-sided rounds. Muñoz entered the fight unbeaten.

Over three months prior to the win over Muñoz, Franklin gave a good account of himself in a unanimous decision loss to former unified world titleholder Anthony Joshua. In November 2022, the 30-year-old Franklin suffered the first loss of his pro career, dropping a close majority decision to Dillian Whyte.

Franklin believes the losses to Joshua and Whyte changed his outlook and preparation for each fight. He is confident he can still become a top heavyweight in the division.

“I want to show the world the new Jermaine,” said Franklin. “I have some new smoke to show boxing fans. I learned so much after the Joshua fight. I must trust myself and my skills. My team told me, ‘If you want the belt, you have to go for it.’ You will see a new Jermaine. I promise that.

“I’m so hyped to fight in front of my family and friends. I get a chance to come home and give my family a welcome-home knockout. I have been to some great places to fight, but nothing comes close to fighting at home in front of family.”

Vargas (22-10, 9 KOs), who resides in Sylvania, Ohio, lost to unbeaten Deontae Pettigrew by one-sided decision in his last fight on July 7. The loss to Pettigrew was a rematch that took place three months after Vargas lost the first fight.

The 42-year-old Vargas was a 2004 U.S. Olympian and has lost six of his last eight fights.

Pagan (9-0, 4 KOs), who resides in Grand Rapids, Michigan, defeated Braulio Rodriguez by unanimous decision in his last bout on October 21. The victory over Rodriguez took place over three months after Pagan stopped Gabriel Smith in the first round.

The 24-year-old Pagan was a 2021 U.S. National Amateur welterweight champion. He fought five times in 2023.

Hilley (13-0, 8 KOs) last fought on May 6, defeating gatekeeper Oscar Bravo by unanimous decision in his hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee. The 29-year-old has stopped three of his last five opponents, including a knockout win over Juan Carlos Pena on March 23 of last year.

Also on the card, top middleweight prospect Da’Velle Smith (8-0, 6 KOs) of Taylor, Michigan will face Brandon Maddux (8-6-1, 6 KOs) of Wayne, Michigan in a six-round bout.

Both Pagan and Smith are managed by Aaron Samson.

The May 23 card is the third installment of the Big Time Boxing USA series. The first card took place in February.

