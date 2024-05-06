Angelo Leo headed to a world title shot against Luis Lopez in New Mexico in August

Angelo Leo (left) lands a body shot on Mike Plania - Photo courtesy of ProBoxTV

Angelo Leo could be fighting for another world title belt this summer.

The Ring has learned that Leo is in advanced talks to face IBF featherweight titleholder Luis ‘Venado’ Lopez in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where Leo is originally from.

“World title fight here in my hometown of Albuquerque,” stated Leo in a recent post on his social media accounts. “I couldn’t ask for more.”

Local media outlets in Albuquerque report the fight will take place on August 10 or 17 at Tingley Coliseum, a multi-purpose venue that seats approximately 11,600. In the last week or so, the New Mexico Athletic Commission approved August 10 as the date for the fight to take place.

The card will reportedly be promoted by Top Rank Boxing, which promotes Lopez, in association with Albuquerque-based Legacy Promotions.

Top Rank declined comment to The Ring’s Jake Donovan when asked to confirm the Lopez-Leo fight.

The clash between Lopez and Leo would be a compelling fight between two of the top featherweights in the world. Lopez is rated No. 1 by The Ring at 126 pounds, while Leo is ranked amongst the top 10 in two of boxing’s major sanctioning bodies.

Leo (24-1, 11 knockouts), who currently lives and trains in Las Vegas, Nevada, is coming off a unanimous decision victory over former world title challenger Eduardo Baez on April 10. In his previous fight on January 31, Leo knocked out former junior featherweight contender Mike Plania in the third round.

The 29-year-old has won his last four fights since suffering the only loss of his career at the hands of Stephen Fulton in January 2021. Leo would lose the WBO world junior featherweight title in the defeat to Fulton.

After a lengthy period of fighting under the Mayweather Promotions banner, Leo is now promoted by ProBox TV.

Lopez (30-2, 17 KOs), who resides in Mexicali, Mexico, last fought on March 2, stopping Reiya Abe of Japan in the eighth round. Lopez previously fought on September 15, defeating Joet Gonzalez by unanimous decision.

The 30-year-old won the IBF world title in December 2022, defeating Josh Warrington by majority decision. If the fight does become a reality, the Leo fight will be Lopez’s fourth attempt at a world title defense.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

