Fight Night Program – Week of April 26-May 1

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Friday, April 26 – Caribe Royale, Orlando, Fla.

Yoenis Tellez vs. Joseph Jackson – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Tony Aguilar vs. Alejandro Rios – lightweight – 8 rounds

DeMichael Harris vs. Blas Ezequiel Caro – junior lightweight – 6 rounds

Jan Paul Rivera vs. David Perez – featherweight – 6 rounds

Dainier Pero vs. Jose Mario Tamez – heavyweight – 6 rounds

David Garcia vs. Henry Richard – heavyweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, April 27 – SaveMart Arena, Fresno, Calif.

Jose Ramirez vs. Rances Barthelemy – junior welterweight – 12 rounds

Ramirez, a former U.S. Olympian and unified junior welterweight champion, is on the comeback trail and looking to regain his best form, and Cuban powerhouse Rances Barthelemy promises to put him to the test in every department. A crossroads bout to watch closely from beginning to end.

Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Thomas Dulorme – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

In spite of his numerous health issues, Ortiz remains one of the most fearsome fighters in the welterweight picture, with all 20 of his wins coming by way of stoppage. Dulorme was once one of Puerto Rico’s most promising prospects, but his career took a downturn a few years ago and has never looked great again. Should be a solid test for Ortiz as he inches closer to a title shot, but not much more than that.

Also on this card:

Oscar Duarte vs. Joseph Diaz Jr. – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Marlen Esparza vs. Gabriela Alaniz – women’s flyweight – 10 rounds

Raul Curiel vs. Jorge Marron Jr. – welterweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, April 27 – Exhibition Centre, Liverpool, England

Peter McGrail vs. Marc Leach – junior featherweight – 10 rounds

Beatriz Ferreira vs. Yanina del Carmen Lescano – women’s lightweight – 10 rounds

Junaid Bostan vs. Jack Martin – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Maisey Rose Courtney vs. Giuseppina Di Stefano – women’s junior bantamweight – 8 rounds

Joe McGrail vs. Ryan Walker – featherweight – 6 rounds

Frankie Stringer vs. Jonatas Gomes de Oliveira – lightweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, April 27 – Liacouras Center, Philadelphia

Andrew Tabiti vs. Junior Wright – heavyweight – 10 rounds

Joey Dawejko vs. Walter Burns – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Nikita Ababiy vs. Jesus Cruz Silva – middleweight – 8 rounds

Jesse Hart vs. Daniel Aduku – light heavyweight – 8 rounds

Dylan Price vs. Ernesto Franzolini – bantamweight – 8 rounds

Muhsin Cason vs. DeShon Webster – cruiserweight – 6 rounds

Hank Lundy vs. Juan De La Cruz – junior welterweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: BLK Prime PPV

Saturday, April 27 – Toronto Casino, Toronto

Maria Guadalupe Bautista vs. Sara Haghighat Joo – women’s junior flyweight – 10 rounds

Josh Wagner vs. Geronimo Manuel Vazquez – welterweight – 10 rounds

