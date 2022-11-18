Oscar Rivas takes on Lukasz Rozanski in Poland on Feb. 25 with Cieslak-Bregeon in co-main event

Oscar Rivas

Oscar Rivas will put his WBC bridgerweight title (not recognized by The Ring) on the line for the first time against Lukasz Rozanski in Rzeszów, Poland, on February 25, 2023.

In chief support, former two-time world title challenger Michal Cieslak will face Dylan Bregeon for the vacant European cruiserweight title.

Rivas (28-1, 19 Knockouts) represented Colombia at the 2008 Olympics before basing himself in Canada as a pro. He struggled to gain traction before a late stoppage of Bryant Jennings (TKO 12) earned him a bigger assignment against Dillian Whyte in the U.K. Rivas showed how dangerous he is by dropping the Brit in the ninth round, but he was unable to capitalize on that situation and lost a unanimous decision.

The 35-year-old returned at bridgerweight and became the inaugural WBC champion by beating Ryan Rozicki (UD 12) in October 2021. He was propositioned several times to face Rozanski in Colombia before the bout was set in Ronzanski’s home country.

Rozanski (14-0, 13 KOs) turned professional in 2015. The 36-year-old has shown his power in wins over former world title challenger Albert Sosnowski (KO 1), former British and Commonwealth titlist Michael Sprott (TKO 2) and fellow Polish fighters Izuagbe Ugonoh (KO 4) and Artur Szpilka (KO 1).

Cieslak (23-2, 17 KOs) won 19 fights at home in Poland, and scored stoppage wins over Youri Kalenga (TKO 7) and Olanrewaju Durodola (TKO 2) to help earn him a world title opportunity. Cieslak had to venture to the Congo to face IIunga Makabu for the vacant WBC title, and although he gave a solid performance, Cieslak dropped a unanimous decision.

The 33-year-old won two fights, notably stopping Yury Kashinsky (TKO 1) before he came up short against WBO kingpin Lawrence Okolie (UD 12) in February. He has since won two fights including one-time prospect Enrico Koelling (TKO 1).

Bregeon (12-2-1, 3 KOs) turned professional in 2017. The 28-year-old Frenchman fought a draw with compatriot Siril Makiadi (D 10) for the vacant national title. However, two months later he bested Olivier Vautrain (UD 10).

He stepped up to face Fabio Turchi but lost a hard-fought 12-round unanimous decision. Despite the loss, he met Chris Billam-Smith for the European title and lost a wide 12-round decision. He has since returned to winning ways with a defense of his national title.

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected].

Follow @AnsonWainwright