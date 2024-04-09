Dina Thorslund To Defend Ring Championship Versus Seren Cetin, May 25 In Copenhagen

Reigning bantamweight queen Dina Thorslund is set to defend her crown.

The unbeaten Ring, WBC and WBO 118-pound champion will next face Turkey’s Seren Cetin in a WBC mandatory title defense. Their rescheduled ten-round contest is set for May 25 at Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Thorslund (21-0, 9 knockouts) will attempt her second defense of The Ring championship and sixth of at least one alphabet bantamweight title. It will come at the site of her most recent win, an eighth-round knockout Mary Romero on February 24.

Romero was a very late replacement for Cetin (11-0, 7 KOs), who was pulled from the show due to a freshly stitched cut by her left eye. WBC officials refused to allow Cetin to move forward with the fight. Thorslund’s team scrambled to secure Spain’s Romero on less than 48 hours’ notice.

Thorslund won the division’s highest honor in her previous outing, a ten-round decision over then-WBC titlist Yuliahn Luna Avila (25-4-1, 4 KOs), No. 1 at 118, last September 1 in Holsterbro, Denmark. She defended her WBO belt and won both the WBC strap and Ring championship that night.

The 30-year-old Dane has held the WBO title since June 2021. The run immediately followed her WBO 122-pound title reign dating back to 2018. She is currently No. 8 on The Ring’s top ten pound-for-pound list.

Cetin (11-0, 7 KOs) will enter her first career title fight. She became the mandatory challenger in a May 2022 fourth-round knockout of former title challenger Eva Voraberger in her Istanbul hometown.

The championship bid will end a 13-month ring absence for Cetin. Her last fight came in a ten-round decision victory over Romero last April 30 in Istanbul.

Thorslund has fought with at least one major title at stake in each of her last eleven bouts.

Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

