Women’s Ratings Update: Thorslund is the new champ, Price rises, and much more

Dina Thorslund (right) lands a left on Yulihan Luna Avila (left) Photo by Lasse Quintus

Another great week of action in the women’s boxing front has produced a new inaugural Ring magazine champion.

In a terrific night of action, Denmark’s Dina Thorslund remained unbeaten in a win against Mexico’s Yulihan Luna Avila, and with that win she picked up the very first Ring bantamweight champion ever awarded in women’s boxing.

“Dina put on a great show and was truly deserving of the Ring belt!” said historian Malissa Smith, with Argentine fellow historian Irene Deserti adding “great job from Dina to become our inaugural bantamweight champion!.”

As Thorslund moved up and created a vacancy in the top 5, the panel picked Turkey’s Seren Cetin to occupy the new No. 5 position.

Elsewhere, Mikaela Mayer put the world on notice about her intentions to start fighting in higher weight classes. Currently rated at both 130 (No. 1) and 135 (No. 2), Mayer scored a win over Italy’s Silvia Bortot at 140 and appears headed in that direction. Since her last fight at 130 took place almost a year ago, she will be dropped from those ratings unless she fights at 130 by Oct. 15, and a replacement will be named. The requirement of having two fights during one calendar year in a same weight class will kick in once Mayer fights again at 140 – provided that she does – before we can rate her at that weight.

“Mayer is not moving back down to 130 or 135,” argued columnist Mark Jones. And writer Christopher Benedict agreed and added that “Mikaela Mayer was impressive in her 140-pound debut last weekend but has stated publicly that this is a mere pit stop on her way to 147 where she intends to take on Natasha Jonas for her IBF title.”

During the analysis of the junior lightweight division, it was found that Mary McGee has been inactive at the weight long enough to be dropped from the ratings. Former champ and have-gloves-will-travel barnstormer Anahi Sanchez was picked to enter at No. 5 in her place.

In the welterweight division, Britain’s Lauren Price scored a win over the experienced, once-beaten Lolita Muzeya, and climbed up one position on the strength of that win.

“There are times when it seems like some of the UK boxers move too fast very early in their pro careers,” said Beautiful Brawlers’ Lupi Gutierrez-Beagle. “Then the cracks show. when they face a more seasoned fighter. But in the case of the 2020 Olympic gold medalist, I’m all for her movement upward. Price to No. 3.”

Others believed Price to be too low (no pun intended).

“Lauren Price is a future pound-for-pound entry,” argued Jones. “I agree with elevating her in the rankings at 147, but I’d place her at No. 2 ahead of Habazin, who has never won a big fight.”

Argentine writer and TV commentator/producer Yesica Palmetta also weighed in.

“Price has an attractive boxing level that still, in my opinion, needs adjustments to professionalism, but without a doubt he is an interesting figure in women’s boxing.”

