Arnold Barboza Jr.-Sean McComb, Full Undercard Revealed For Haney-Garcia PPV

Arnold Barboza Jr. speaks on the podium ahead of his Golden Boy Promotions debut with Oscar de la Hoya behind him - Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy Promotions

Golden Boy has finalized the lineup for the televised Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia Pay-Per-View undercard with boxing’s rising world title contenders.

The main event features a bad-blood rivalry between undefeated, former undisputed lightweight champion and current WBC Super Lightweight Champion Devin “The Dream” Haney (31-0, 15 knockouts) who will defend his title against international PPV star and world title contender “King” Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs).

The 12-round fight is presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Haney Promotions, KingRy Promotions, and Matchroom Boxing. The mega-event will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday, April 20, exclusively live worldwide on DAZN PPV.

In the chief support, undefeated contender Arnold Barboza Jr. (29-0, 11 KOs) will face Belfast, Ireland’s Sean “The Public Nuisance” McComb (18-1, 5 KOs).

El Monte, California’s Barboza Jr., The Ring No.8-rated 140-pound contender, is coming off of an eighth-round knockout victory last January 2024 against Xolisani Ndongeni. The 10-round WBO Intercontinental title fight will be the U.S. debut of the “Public Nuisance” who was last seen securing his WBO European Super Lightweight Title.

“Every training session and every trial and tribulation has paved the path for this moment,” said Barboza Jr. “I train like the challenger that I am but I fight like the Champion that I will become. Tune in April 20th on DAZN.”

“I’ve been waiting for this opportunity for a long time, and now it’s here, I plan to grab it with both hands.” said McComb. “Arnold is a great fighter – but so am I. It’s going to be a great fight. Thanks to Golden boy and my manager Lee Eaton for making it happen. April 20th I promise you’ll see the upset!”

Also on the DAZN PPV telecast, Bektemir “Bek” Melikuziev (13-1, 10 KOs) will defend his WBA Intercontinental Super Middleweight Title in a 10-round fight against Pierre Dibombe (22-0-1, 12 KOs) of Nantes, France. Uzbekistan’s Melikuziev destroyed Alantez Fox via stoppage last October.

John “Scrappy” Ramirez (13-0, 9 KOs) will challenge Cartago, Costa Rica’s David “Medallita” Jimenez (15-1, 11 KOs) for the interim WBA 115-pond title. Ramirez, No. 10 at 115 by The Ring, is walking into the 12-round combat with confidence after demolishing Ronal Batista last October 2023.

Despite an unconventional start in boxing, the undefeated Scrappy Ramirez has had a successful cruise to the top of the rankings defeating top title contenders.

Opening the DAZN PPV, 2016 U.S. Olympian and No.1-WBC ranked Charles “Bad News” Conwell (18-0, 13 KOs) will make his Golden Boy debut after being formally signed this past February.

Conwell, No. 9 at 154 by The Ring, will meet Nathaniel Gallimore (22-7-1, 17 KOs) of Des Plaines, Illinois in a 10-round super welterweight contest. The undefeated “Bad News” has held several regional titles since his debut in professional boxing in 2017, including the IBF USBA title and the WBC USNBC title.